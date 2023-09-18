The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox are currently on a four game losing streak, and they have fallen to two games below .500. They have lost eight of their last 10 games, and they have fallen way out of the playoff race. Over the weekend, the Red Sox were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, and they scored just five total runs in those three games. Boston is dealing with a couple injuries, but their lack of success has come as a bit of a surprise. They do not have much of a chance to make the playoffs, but they can still finish strong.

The Rangers trail the Houston Astros by 1.5 games heading into the final stretch of the season. They can still catch up with the Astros for the AL West division lead, but they currently hold the third Wild Card spot. Texas is only one game up on the Seattle Mariners, so they need to end the season hot. Two of their final series of the season are against the Mariners, so there is going to be a lot of chances for both teams to capture that last spot. Texas is currently on a three game losing streak, so they will need to turn the game around.

Kutter Crawford will be the starting pitcher for the Red Sox. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the Texas Rangers.

Here are the Red Sox-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rangers Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-154)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Rangers

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Crawford is having a pretty good season. He has an ERA of 4.26, a K/9 over 9.0, and an oBA of .232. What is even more impressive for him are his numbers on the road. When pitching on the road, Crawford has an ERA of 2.69. That is over three runs better than his home ERA. Crawford also has a better K/9, and his oBA drops to .194 in away games. Crawford will need to continue pitching well on the road if the Red Sox want to stop their losing streak. If Crawford can go five or six strong, Boston will cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Montgomery was one of the better trade acquisitions of the deadline. He ha a 3.59 ERA with Texas, and a 1.15 WHIP. His K/BB ration is much higher with the Rangers, and opponents are slugging, and getting on base at a lower rate against him. He has done a better job at shutting teams down while with Texas, and this should not change as the season winds down. If Montgomery can have another strong game, and follow up his great start against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

When it comes down to it, I am looking at the starting pitchers, and which lineup I like more. In this case, both of those go to the Rangers. I am going to take Texas to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+128), Over 8.5 (-114)