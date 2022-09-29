Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story’s fearless promise to Alex Cora after disappointing first year in Boston

Trevor Story may have already played in his last game with the Boston Red Sox this season. The veteran shortstop is currently on the injured list due to a heel injury, and he is also ill. Thus, barring a major change in the coming days, Story will not go on to play in either the Red Sox’s three-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays and their three-game home set with the Tampa Bay Rays.

If the final chapter has been written on Story’s debut season in Boston, one could come away with a multitude of takeaways from it. From the multiple IL stints to his early season woes at the plate, not much went his way over the course of the campaign.

Story does already has his sights set on turning the tide on his early run with the Red Sox as soon as next year. As Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently revealed, Story is aiming to “be better” in the 2023 campaign.

“I said, ‘We’re going to be better. I promise you we’re going to be better,'” Cora said. “He’s like, ‘I promise you I’m going to be better.’ So we’re on the same page as far as that.

“From the contract to the baby to getting sick right away to being hit in the hand and now this, it’s disappointing in a sense and he feels that way that he wasn’t able to post the way he usually does. But when he played, he contributed. I know he was a little bit inconsistent early on offensively. It took him a while to get going but I think it was the short spring training and being sick, I think that put him in a bad spot.

“When he came back from the hand injury, you could tell the offensive upside is there. Hitting the ball the other way and obviously, the athlete, running the bases, playing good defense. Great teammate.”

Story has featured in 94 contests this season, which aside from the 2020 shortened campaign, is the lowest that he has played in his career. He also sits at career lows across the board, including in OBP (.303).

Overall, the Red Sox will not feature in the postseason for the third time in the last four seasons. A crucial offseason sure awaits them later this year.