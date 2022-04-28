Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is off to quite a historic start in his 2022 campaign.

Bogaerts shined in the Red Sox’s 7-1 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He logged four hits on the day and scored a pair of runs as Blue Jays pitchers were unable to record an out against him over the course of the game.

Bogaerts featured in 18 of Boston’s opening 19 games in the season, where he recorded a .397 batting average to go along with 29 total hits. More so, he is the fifth player since 1950 to notch three-plus hits in at least seven of their team’s first 19 games in a season, joining the likes of Hank Aaron and Stan Musial.

For a historic franchise like the Red Sox, it sure is quite impressive for Bogaerts to become the first player in team history to accomplish this feat over this time span — especially as the likes of David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez did not achieve such a task during their respective runs in Boston.

Bogaerts did not earn a start in the Red Sox’s series finale against the Blue Jays on Thursday, as manager Alex Cora simply granted the shortstop a day off from the starting lineup.

The 2022 campaign is still mere weeks old, but Bogaerts is making a case to be an early contender for the 2022 American League MVP Award.