The Los Angeles Angels have had a decent start to their season. At 4-3, they have stayed afloat in the American League West and are surprisingly ahead of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, two teams which have started worse. It's only one week, but the Angels are in second place in the division behind the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. That's not bad. Let's see if the Halos can replicate this week a few more times, and let's see if the Astros and Mariners rebound.
If there is a note of pessimism or skepticism to the Angels' winning record in their first seven games, it is simply this: Three wins have come against the Miami Marlins, the worst team in Major League Baseball. No team has started the season worse than the Marlins. The New York Mets have come close, but the Marlins are at the absolute bottom. The Angels will need to show they can beat good teams … such as the Boston Red Sox.
Boston is 6-2 through eight games on a season-starting 10-game West Coast road trip. The Red Sox split four games in Seattle against the Mariners, then swept three from the A's in Oakland, and then came to Anaheim on Friday and handled the Angels in the first game of this three-game weekend series. Without injured pitcher Lucas Giolito, the Red Sox' pitching depth has already been reduced, but the other arms in the rotation have been generally good to start the season. Let's see if the Red Sox can keep it up. They have to like the way they have started out of the blocks.
Here are the Red Sox-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Red Sox-Angels Odds
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-200)
Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+164)
Over: 8.5 (-102)
Under: 8.5 (-120)
How To Watch Red Sox vs. Angels
TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT
Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread
The Angels' 4-3 record is decent but is built on the back of feasting on the horrible Marlins. The Red Sox stood up to the Mariners' quality pitching staff and have won a few close games to start the season. Their bullpen has held up well in the latter innings of games. This pitching staff's depth will be tested as the season moves along, but right now, it is managing well and should not be viewed as a hugely alarming concern. This team is playing well. It is better than the Angels. Don't complicate things.
Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread
The Angels are doing better than they might have expected to start the season. Boston is playing well, but keep in mind that if we are going to note the Halos feasting on the woeful Marlins, we also have to point out that the Red Sox feasted on the lowly Oakland A's to fatten up their win total. Two can play at this game. The Red Sox have had a strong road trip to start the season, but they played a very weak opponent to get where they are. That has to be kept in perspective. After Boston has won its last five games, some regression is in order here.
Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick
Both teams have beaten weak opponents to produce good starts to their seasons. Stay away from this game.
