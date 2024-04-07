The Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Angels.
The Los Angeles Angels punched back against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night in Anaheim. After losing the first game of the series on Friday, the Halos — who had just mopped up the winless Miami Marlins — had to ask themselves if their positive start to the season was more a commentary and reflection on the pathetic state of the Marlins more than anything the Angels were doing themselves. The Angels needed to show they could beat a good team with high-end talent. Beating the Red Sox on Saturday gave the Angels fresh reason to believe that they can compete for an American League wild card spot and can remain a factor in the race in August and September. Reid Detmers was on the mark for Los Angeles, dominating the Sox with a very strong start in early April. It has to be an enormous source of encouragement for the Angels that Detmers could pitch with ace-level quality so early in the season. The Halos will need that version of Detmers to remain evident and consistent as the season moves along.
After seeing what happened on Saturday, the Red Sox now have a little more pressure on their shoulders. They need to show that their good start to the season isn't just a product of sweeping the feeble Oakland Athletics. If Boston loses this game and this weekend series to the Angels, you might see fresh doubts creep in about the Sox' readiness to battle for a postseason spot. When they come home this week for their Fenway Park opening series of the 2024 season, the Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles, a team which hit the 100-win mark last season. The Red Sox better win this series against the Angels, because winning series against the O's and the New York Yankees figures to be a very tall task this year.
Here are the Red Sox-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Red Sox-Angels Odds
Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+160)
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-194)
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How To Watch Red Sox vs. Angels
TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 4:08 p.m. ET/1:08 p.m. PT
*Watch Red Sox-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread
The Red Sox ran into a hot pitcher on Saturday. On Sunday, the Sox should be able to reset and put together a much better performance at the plate. Do keep in mind that Boston won the first game of this series on Friday with eight runs. After struggling on Saturday, Boston can pick up the pace and get back to the level of hitting it expects. The Angels do not have elite starting pitching up and down their rotation. Expect Boston to score a lot in this one.
Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread
The Angels are going to take the field with a lot of confidence after seeing what Reid Detmers did to silence Boston's bats on Saturday. The Angels look better than many people expected them to look through the first week and a half of the season. They're in a good place right now, and that has to give bettors at least some pause before they consider their choice in this game. Getting a run and a half on the run line is hard to turn down.
Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick
Both teams have won games in this series, probably not in ways you might have expected. Therefore, stay away from this game, too.
Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5