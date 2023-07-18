The Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Athletics.

The Boston Red Sox are on a roll. They were 40-42 on the morning of June 30. They lost just once in the next 10 days, creating momentum heading into the All-Star break. The Red Sox have picked up where they left off, winning three of their first four games after the break. Boston has won 11 of 13 to move to 51-44, just 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place in the American League East. The Red Sox have passed the New York Yankees in the standings. The Yankees are in sole possession of last place heading into Tuesday night's MLB schedule.

The Red Sox are getting well-rounded contributions from their lineup. Justin Turner and Triston Casas are helping Rafael Devers in the batting order. An injured pitching staff is managing to limit the damage done by opponents. This team could have faltered, but it has instead managed to come together and make a strong push at an American League wild card berth. The injuries to the pitching staff will be hard for Boston to overcome, but these last few weeks of baseball have dramatically changed the Red Sox' postseason odds. This team has given itself a good chance to reach the postseason, which — as we have seen so many times — is the main goal for MLB teams. Seeding and home field are desirable, but they don't determine who makes the World Series. The Red Sox, if they can get the No. 6 seed, would be thrilled with that result. It's a very real possibility right now.

Here are the Red Sox-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Athletics Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-114)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Athletics

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are playing great baseball, as we have noted, but the A's are also playing really bad baseball once again. Oakland did have a few modest winning streaks earlier in the season, but right now, the Athletics are in the midst of a nine-game losing skid, recalling how awful they were in April and early May of this season. Every team will have a few good and bad patches over the course of a 162-game season, but when a team keeps losing the way the A's have, it's beyond clear that any occasional winning streaks are aberrations. The losing skids are an accurate reflection of what this team is.

It should also be noted that Boston's 11-of-13 winning binge has come at Oakland's expense. Boston has won four times against Oakland in this recent 13-game period, and the Red Sox have not yet lost to the A's. Boston pounded Oakland on Monday night in the first game of this series. There's no reason to think anything will be different here.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have endured a number of injuries to their pitching staff. Boston is therefore using a combination of openers and unproven starting pitchers for this series against the A's. At some point, trotting out less-than-elite arms will catch up with the Red Sox, who are playing well but face legitimate concerns connected to attrition and depth.

Final Red Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox are 4-0 against the A's over the past few weeks. They're a much better team and they're playing well. Take Boston.

Final Red Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5