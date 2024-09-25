ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox look to keep playoff hopes alive as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Richard Fitts vs. Kevin Gausman

Richard Fitts (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Fitts went five innings, giving up five hits and a walk. He would not surrender a run, but take the no-decision as the Red Sox lost to the Twins in 12 innings.

2024 Road Splits: Fitts has made one start on the road, giving up two hits and three walks in five innings.

Kevin Gausman (13-11) with a 3.91 ERA and a .1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Gausman went five innings, giving up just one walk and no runs. He would take the win over the Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: Gausman is 5-6 at home this year with a 5.26 ERA and a .260 opponent batting average in 15 starts.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +114

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PT

TV: NESN/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are ninth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .272 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 83 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 87 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .285 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 34 bases and scored 107 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .276 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 15 home runs and 71 RBIs while scoring 70 times. Further, he has stolen 19 bases this year.

Triston Casas has been great in the last week. Casas is hitting .227 in the last week with a .393 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, nine RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Romy Gonzalez is also hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week with Jarren Duran. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .344 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs, two stolen bases, and three runs scored. The Red Sox are hitting just .197 in the last week, with seven home runs and 28 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current Red Sox have 83 career at-bats against Kevin Gausman. They have hit .241 against him. Trevor Story has the most experience but is just 3-25. Meanwhile, Jarren Duran is 6-16 with a home run and an RBI. Finally, Tyler O'Neill is 2-10 with a home run and two RBIs against Gausman.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .324 this year with a .397 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 97 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Alejandro Kirk has also been solid this year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has five home runs, 50 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .220 this year with a .302 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 15 bases and scored 73 times in the year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .419 with a .439 on-base percentage. Guerrero has two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Ernie Clement is also hitting well. He is hitting .320 in the last week with a .346 on-base percentage. He has just two RBIs and one run scored in the last week. The Blue Jays are hitting .236 in the last week with three home runs and 16 runs scored in the last seven games.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

David Fitts has been solid in his three starts this year. He has pitched 15.2 innings, giving up 13 hits and five walks, while giving up two runs, both unearned. Still, the Red Sox have not won a game Fitts has started. Meanwhile, Kevin Gausman has been solid this month. In 18 innings of work, he has given up five runs, while the Blue Jays have gone 3-1 in those starts. The Red Sox have not hit well in the last week, but are in the midst of a playoff chase. They will stay alive with a win in this one.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (+114)