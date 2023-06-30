The Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. We are at Rogers Centre, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Red Sox-Blue Jays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Sox endured a three-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Moreover, they have now lost five in a row and seven of their past eight games. The Red Sox are 40-42 and in last place in the American League East.

The Blue Jays took two of three games against the San Francisco Giants. Also, they have gone 6-4 in their previous 10 games. The Jays are 45-37 and are sitting in fourth in the American League East.

James Paxton is the starter today, as he is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA. Recently, he went four innings while allowing one earned run on two hits in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox. Jose Berrios gets the nod for the Jays and comes in with a record of 8-3 with a 3.60 ERS. Ultimately, he went six innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out eight in a win over the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox lead the season series 4-0 after sweeping the Blue Jays at Fenway Park earlier this season. However, the Jays went 7-2 against the Red Sox in nine games at Rogers Centre last season.

Here are the Red Sox-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-160)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

TV: New England Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:08 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have slowed down significantly. Regardless, the offense is still good enough to threaten any pitching staff. But they will have their hands full as they face a talented starting pitcher.

Justin Turner is batting .271 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 47 runs. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers is hitting .246 with 19 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 44 runs. Kike Hernandez is only batting .229 with six home runs, 29 RBIs, and 34 runs. Likewise, Masataka Yoshida is hitting .294 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs, and 40 runs. These hitters are part of an offense that is eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, eighth in runs, 21st in home runs, and eighth in slugging percentage.

But the Sox have struggled because the pitching has not done well. Moreover, the starters are having trouble getting out of trouble. The Red Sox rank 21st overall in team ERA. Meanwhile, the bullpen is 17th in bullpen ERA. The team must pitch better to succeed.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can get to Berrios early. Additionally, the pitchers must avoid making mistakes. They need to be careful when pitching against this offense.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are a team that can batter the baseball and make pitchers pay for mistakes. Also, they have a loaded lineup that can create some trouble for anyone that pitches to them.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .281 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 36 runs. Likewise, Matt Chapman is hitting .265 with 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 40 runs. Bo Bichette is batting .319 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 42 runs. Meanwhile, George Springer is hitting .268 with 11 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 46 runs. These four lead an offense that is third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, 11th in runs, 17th in home runs, and 10th in slugging percentage. Ultimately, home runs are the only thing they struggle to do. But when they bash the baseball, it comes in droves. Therefore, Guerrero and Chapman need to regain their power for the Jays to have a chance.

The pitching staff is inconsistent. However, they are capable of making strides. The Blue Jays rank 11th in team ERA. Additionally, the bullpen ranks 12th in bullpen ERA. Berrios must locate his pitches and avoid making mistakes against power threats like Turner and Devers.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Berrios has a good game. Moreover, the bats must come alive and show how much power they have.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Jays will want to avenge that ugly series they had against the Red Sox earlier this season. Now, they will welcome the Red Sox to Rogers Centre with the goal of returning the favor. Expect Berrios to have another good game and limit the Sox to two runs. Ultimately, it should be enough for the bats to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+132)