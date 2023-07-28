The Boston Red Sox take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Giants.

The Boston Red Sox were 41-42 at the end of June. In July, they are 14-5. They are getting contributions from a lot of different players. Justin Turner has frankly been better than expected this season. Many thought his best years were behind him, but the former Los Angeles Dodger has given the Boston offense a shot in the arm. The team has endured a lot of injuries to its pitching staff, but Nick Pivetta has stepped up in a very big way in recent weeks. The Red Sox just defeated the Atlanta Braves in two consecutive games, getting timely home runs while preventing Atlanta from scoring in bunches. A team which has endured a lot of bad injury luck has fought within 1.5 games of a playoff spot. Boston is 7-0 against the Toronto Blue Jays this season. The Red Sox are on the verge of passing the Jays for the third and final American League wild card berth.

Here are the Red Sox-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Giants Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-178)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Giants

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are playing great baseball. They had a little hiccup last week when they lost two games in Oakland, but they have since won four of five and are doing it with balanced production. It's not as though one guy is carrying the team; the whole roster is chipping in, which is the sign of a team rounding into form and performing at an October-ready level. The scary part about the Red Sox' brilliant month of July is that Rafael Devers, their superstar, has not been spectacular this year. He has been good, but hardly extraordinary. If Devers can lift his game to the top tier the way Shohei Ohtani and (when healthy) Aaron Judge have, Boston's ceiling can rise much higher. This team has performed better than one would have expected, given the extent of injuries to the pitching staff.

The Giants, meanwhile, have lost six of eight. Their last two wins came against the Oakland A's, hardly an indicator that the Giants have fully course-corrected. This offense struggles to score, and starter Logan Webb got hammered in his most recent start.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have moved ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the National League West standings on Friday, you will find that San Francisco is one game ahead of Arizona, part of a cluttered wild card race. The Giants were terrible on their recent Eastern road trip, but they came home and took care of business against the Oakland A's. They got a much-needed off day on Thursday to recharge. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are flying to the West Coast for the second time this month, having played in Oakland just a week ago. San Francisco should be fresher than Boston for this game. Logan Webb is not going to get shelled twice in a row.

Final Red Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox are playing better ball, but the Giants have a motivated Logan Webb on the mound. Stay away from this game and consider a live-betting play.

Final Red Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5