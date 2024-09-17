ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL East battle as the Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Rays Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs. Shane Baz

Nick Pivetta (5-10) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Pivetta went six innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up just one run in a no-decision as the Red Sox won in ten innings over the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Pivetta is 3-5 in 13 starts on the road with a 4.19 ERA and an opponent batting average of .239.

Shane Baz (2-3) with a 3.28 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Bax went 5.1 innings, giving up three hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up two runs and take the no-decision as the Rays lost to the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Baz is 1-1 in four starts at home this year with a 4.03 ERA.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -108

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: NESN/BSSUN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are eighth in runs scored, fifth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .278 this year with a .361 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 83 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 87 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .287 on the year with a .344 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 104 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .250 on the year with a .277 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 15 home runs and 70 RBIs while scoring 68 times. Further, he has stolen 19 bases this year.

Tyler O'Neill has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .231 in the last week with four home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Meanwhile, Masataka Yoshida is hot. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a home run, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Rafael Devers is hitting .292 in the last week and getting on-base with a .452 on-base percentage. He has just two RBIs but has scored five times in the last week. The Red Sox are hitting .248 in the last week with nine home runs and 34 runs scored in seven games.

Only one member of the Red Sox has faced Shane Baz. Rafael Devers is 0-2 with a strikeout.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .283 this year with a .340 on-base percentage. Diaz has 14 home runs and 65 RBIs while scoring 51 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .244 with a .319 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 51 RBIs while scoring 50 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .189 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. He has also stolen 14 bases and scored 47 times.

Jonathan Aranda has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .316 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Logan Driscoll is hitting .200 in the last week but has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. The Rays are not hitting well though. They have hit just .228 in the last week with five home runs and 16 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current Rays are hitting .209 against Nick Pivetta all-time in 67 career at-bats. Yandy Diaz has the most experience, going 6-24 with three doubles. Further, Brandon Lowe is 4-16 with three home runs and five RIBs. Finally, Taylor Walls is just 1-8, but has two walks and three RBIs.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

Nick Pivetta has been solid as of late. In his last six starts, he has given up 14 runs in 32.2 innings. Still, four of the last six stars saw Pivetta giving up two or fewer runs, and just one run in each of the last two starts. Further, the Red Sox are 4-2 in his last six starts. Shane Baz has been solid as well. In his last five starts, he has given up three or fewer runs in each of them, while the Rays are 2-3 in those games. The Rays have struggled heavily on offense in the last week, and that will not change in this one. Take the Red Sox to win.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-108)