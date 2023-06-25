The Boston Red Sox are in the Windy City to wrap up a three game series with the Chicago White Sox. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Each team has won a game in the first two games of this series and the Red Sox hitting has gone cold. Rafael Devers leads the team with three hits in the two games, including a home run. Triston Casas added a home run himself, as well. As a team, the Red Sox have just 13 hits, giving them a batting average of .191 in this series. Of those 13 hits, just three have gone for extra bases with Christian Arroyo's only hit being a double. However, Boston has been good on the mound. They have an ERA of 3.06 in the two games and a WHIP of 1.13. In 17 2/3 innings pitched, the Red Sox have just two walks to 13 strikeouts.

The White Sox are being led by Andrew Benintendi this series. Their leadoff hitter has five hits, with two doubles and no strikeouts. In game two, the White Sox exploded for four home runs. Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn, Yasmani Grandal, and Jake Burger all went deep in the game. Eloy Jimenez has a double this series, as well. As a team, the White Sox are batting .265 in the two games and have been tough outs at the plate. On the mound, Chicago has been great. They have an ERA of 2.50 and a WHIP below 1.00. In 18 innings pitched, the White Sox have struck out 28 batters and allowed just 13 hits.

Kutter Crawford will be on the mound for the Red Sox while Tanner Banks starts for the White Sox.

Here are the Red Sox-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-White Sox Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+130)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-156)

Over: 10.5 (+100)

Under: 10.5 (-122)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. White Sox

TV: NESN, NBC Sports Chicago

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Crawford is back in the starting rotation, and he has been pitching well this season. He has an ERA of 3/74 and a 1.14 WHIP. Those are very respectable numbers. However, his stats are better when playing away from home. On the road this season, Crawford has a 2.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings. The Red Sox are on the road in this game, so Crawford should feel comfortable on the mound. If he can go out and throw five or six strong innings, the Red Sox should be able to cover this spread.

Boston needs to find a way to it the ball better and cut down on the strikeouts. The White Sox pitching staff has had the Red Sox number in the first two games. Boston is usually a pretty good hitting team that does not strikeout often. They have the seventh highest batting average and eighth fewest strikeouts in the MLB. That has been flip-flopped in this series, but Boston has the ability to get hot at the plate. If they can put up just five or six runs, they should cover this spread.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox seem to be going for a bullpen day. They are starting Tanner Banks and he has just one start this season. He has really good command of his pitches, though. Banks has just two walks in 15 1/3 innings pitched this season. He is not a big strikeout pitcher, but his command should be able to help him out a lot. As long as he hits his sports, the Red Sox will continue to struggle with their bats. If Banks and the rest of the White Sox can hold Boston to just three or four runs, the White Sox will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox gave up four home runs in game two, and that is why they lost. As long as Boston does not give up that same amount of home runs, I expect them to win and cover this spread.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+130), Under 10.5 (-122)