The Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times since the the 2004 season, but they have largely been a mediocre team since their last title in 2018.

After an outstanding first half of the season in 2024, the Red Sox slumped in the second half and finished with an 81-81 record. That left them in 3rd place in the American League East, 13 games behind first-place New York Yankees and 1 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox ownership said the team is planning to field a stronger team in 2025, one that can contend with the Yankees and second-place Baltimore Orioles in the division and the other top teams in the American League.

The Red Sox made a couple of major upgrades to their starting pitching staff in the offseason by adding left-handed power pitcher Garret Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and right-hander Walker Buehler from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox will also have Lucas Giolito on their starting staff. Giolito missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing ulnar collateral ligament surgery in 2024. He should be ready to pitch in 2025.

While they have clearly added to their starting pitching staff, they have not added any key players to their batting order. Slugging outfielder Tyler O'Neill belted 31 home runs for the Red Sox last season and he signed a free agent contract with the Orioles.

Rumors have persisted throughout the offseason that the Red Sox would bring in Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros. That may or may not happen.

Bregman would be a star who could give the batting order a lift. However, whether they add him or not, the Red Sox need to add a couple of player from the bargain bin.

Veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar would be a great fit for the Red Sox

Jurickson Profar is coming off an excellent season with the San Diego Padres.

Profar is a well-traveled player who has 11 years of Major League experience. He has been with the Padres for 5 seasons, and he has also spent time with the Texas Rangers, the Oakland Athletics and the Colorado Rockies.

At one point, Profar was an elite prospect for the Rangers who was expected to become a huge star.

Profar struggled in his early years and was something of a disappointment because so much was expected. However, he has become a solid contributor. He is largely an outfielder at this point in his career, but he has also played all four infield positions in his 11 big-league seasons.

Profar had the best season of his career in 2024, making the National League All-Star team. He slashed .280/.380/.459 while bashing a career-high 24 home runs and driving in 85 runs.

Profar is still unsigned at this point, and he would be an excellent addition for the Red Sox. He could fill in as an outfielder and could give their lineup a significant boost whenever Alex Cora writes his name on the lineup card.

Profar may want big money because he is coming off an All-Star season, but he will be 32 years old at the start of the season and the rest of his career has been anywhere from disappointing to mediocre. His career achievements do not point to big money. He can be productive, but his pay is more likely to be a bargain for the team that signs him.

He would be a solid fit for the Red Sox.

Ha-Seong Kim would provide infield depth — after he recovers from shoulder surgery

The Red Sox have been depending on Trevor Story to play shortstop, but he has been troubled by injuries since signing with the Red Sox in 2022. Story played 94 games for the Red Sox in '22, but he only played 43 games in '23 and 26 games last year.

He should be healthy at the start of the 2025 season and Cora is counting on him in the upcoming season. That does not mean Story will stay healthy and remain in the lineup all season. The Red Sox need to be prepared if he gets hit with another injury.

Ha-Seong Kim had shoulder surgery at the end of last season so he is not going to be ready at the start of the season. However, he could be ready to play in May or June.

The Red Sox should act quickly, because teams like the Yankees, Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers are also likely to be interested. Kim can also play 2nd base and 3rd base, so he has the kind of versatility that would appeal to the Red Sox.

Kim has played 4 seasons with the Padres and his best year was 2023. He slashed .260/.351/.398 while delivering 17 home runs and 60 RBI. Kim also stole 38 bases that season while scoring 84 runs.

The infielder would be an ideal pick-up for the Red Sox and he would not break their bank.