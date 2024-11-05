ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Red Star looks for their first win in UCL play as they host Barcelona. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Red Star-Barcelona prediction and pick.

Red Star comes into this game sitting at 0-0-3 in this round of UCL play. They played in a two-legged qualifying fixture against Bodo/Glimt winning 3-2 on aggregate. Still, in this round of UCL play, they have struggled. It started with a 2-1 loss to Benfica, followed by a 4-0 loss to Inter, and a 5-1 loss to Monaco. Meanwhile, Barcelona is 2-0-1 in UCL play. They opened up with a 2-1 loss to Monaco, but have been great since. They won 5-0 over Young Boys, and then 4-1 over Bayern Munich.

Here are the Red Star-Barcelona Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Red Star-Barcelona Odds

Red Star: +1600

Barcelona: -650

Draw: +650

Over 3.5 goals: -112

Under 3.5 goals: -108

How to Watch Red Star vs. Barcelona

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Red Star Will Win

Red Star has scored well this year. Over 19 fixtures they have scored 2.89 goals per game, scoring 55 goals in 19 fixtures. They have scored in 18 of 19 fixtures as well. They also averaged 1.21 goals per game in the first half this year. Still, in UCL play, they have scored five goals over five games, but have scored in four of five games.

This year, in domestic league play, Cherif Ndiaye has been great. He has scored nine goals and has an assist this year. In this round of UCL play, he has a goal and an assist this year. The other goal in this round of play has come from Milson. Milson has an expected goal total of .6 goals in this round of play. Further, he has three goals in domestic league play. Red Star does need two of their other major goal scores to step up. Bruno Duarte and Luka Ilic both have five goals in domestic league play but have not made an impact in UCL play in this round.

Red Star has been solid on defense this year. Over 19 fixtures, they have allowed 21 goals, good for 1.11 per game. Still, 13 of those 21 goals have come in the five UCL games. Both goalkeepers have struggled in UCL play. Omri Glazer has allowed six goals on ten shots on target in his two games. Meanwhile, Marko Ilic has allowed five goals on eight shots on target.

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has been solid in scoring this year. In 15 fixtures across all leagues, Barcelona has scored 50 goals, including a goal in all 15 fixtures, and averaging 3.33 goals per game this year. In UCL play, they have scored ten goals in three games. Further, Barcelona has started strong all year. They have scored an average of 1.73 goals in the first half while scoring in 12 of 15 games in the first half this year.

Robert Lewandowski has led the team this year. He has scored 14 goals in 12 La Liga fixtures this year. That is on an expected 13.1 goals this year. Further, he has scored on two of three penalty kicks, while also having two assists this year. Lewandowski has scored three times in UCL play this year. Further, Raphinha has also been solid this year. He has scored seven goals and six assists in domestic league play. Raphina has four goals and an assist this year in UCL play. Lamine Yamal has also scored well. He has five goals and seven assists on the year in La Liga play. That is on an expected 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists this year. Lamal has one goal and one assist so far in UCL play.

Barcelona has been solid on the defensive side of things this year. They have given up 14 goals over 15 fixtures this year, averaging allowing just .93 goals per game. They have allowed three goals in UCL play. Barcelona also has five clean sheets on the year, with one in UCL play. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena have split time in goal. Pena has made two starts in UCL play, allowing on goal with four shots on target. Meanwhiole, Stegen has allowed two goals on eight shots on target.

Final Red Star-Barcelona Prediction & Pick

Red Star is 14-1-4 over all competitions this year. Still, all four losses come in UCL play. Barcelona has lost just twice this year and does not have a draw. They lost to Monaco in UCL play and then had a 4-2 loss to Osasuna in La Liga play right before Barcelona was playing a UCL game. While Barcelona will win this game, the best play in on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Red Star-Barcelona Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-112)