The Detroit Red Wings picked up a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, and James Reimer stopped all 23 shots in his debut for Detroit to make a god first impression. The veteran goaltender opened up about the win, and credited the team for helping him get the shutout.

“That's pretty much how you draw it up, right?” James Reimer said, via The Associated Press. “The way the guys battled tonight was impressive.”

The Red Wings played a well-rounded game. They out shot the Blue Jackets 28-23. Shane Gostisbehere, Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp scored the four goals for the team. Head coach Derek LaLonde II credited Reimer for making the difference in the first period.

“James Reimer was the difference in the first period,” Derek LaLonde said, via The Associated Press. “We didn't defend very well. We gave up some easy slot looks, which we haven't really done through camp through the early part of the year and he bailed us out. Very fortunate to get out of the first period 1-0.”

The Red Wings are now 2-1 on the season, with the loss coming against the New Jersey Devils, who are expected to be a Stanley Cup contender this season after a breakout 2022-2023 season.

Next, the Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, a game that will be broadcasted on national television on TNT. It will be a big test against a Penguins team that is expected to be competitive after the addition of Erik Karlsson this offseason.