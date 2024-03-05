The Detroit Red Wings look to get back on track as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Red Wings come into the game sitting at 33-22-6 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Atlantic Division. After winning six straight games, they have lost the last two in a row. Last time out, the Red Wings faced the Panthers. After a scoreless first, Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart scored in the second to make it 2-0 for the Panthers. Then, in the third, the Panthers would add two more goals, as Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 21 shots he faced, and the Red Wings fell 4-0.
Meanwhile, the Avalanche come into the game sitting at 38-20-5 on the year and have won three of their last four. Last time out, it was their second game with the Blackhawks in the last three. Nathan MacKinnon scored the opening goal, followed by one from Jonathan Drouin to make it 2-0. In the second period, Cale Makar and Zach Parise would both score, while MacKinnon added his second goal of the game in the third period. Justus Annunen would stop all 37 shots he faced as the Avalanche won 5-0.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Red Wings-Avalanche Odds
Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline: +168
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline: -205
Over: 6.5 (-128)
Under: 6.5 (+104)
How to Watch Red Wings vs. Avalanche
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Wings sit sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.51 goals per game. Dylan Larkin has led the way this year, leading the team in goals and points. He had 26 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 54 total points. Also, Larkin was solid in power play numbers. He had ten goals and 11 assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals. Still, he will be out in this game with an injury. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat has been solid. He comes in with 23 goals and 30 assists this year for 53 points. He is second on the team in both goals and assists while being second in points. Further, DeBricat has also been solid on the power play with ten goals and seven assists this year.
Third on the team in points and goals this year, while leading the team in assists is Lucas Raymond. Raymond comes in with 17 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 51 points. Further, sitting fourth on the team in goals and points is Daniel Sprong. Sprong comes in with 16 goals and 23 assists, good for 39 points on the year. Currently, the Red Wings have 13 players with ten or more goals in the year.
The Red Wings sit 11th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 22.7 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are tenth on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.9 percent success rate this year.
Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. Lyon is 18-10-2 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He struggled in February, and that continued with the first start in March. Last time out, he allowed four goals on 37 shots, good for a .892 save percentage.
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Avalanche are first in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.65 goals per game this year. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team this year. MacKinnon has the most goals, assists, and points on the Avalanche. He comes into the game with 39 goals and 66 assists, good for 105 total points. Further, he has been amazing on the power play, with eight goals and 28 assists when on the man-advantage. Second on the team in goals and points is Mikko Rantanen. He comes into the game with 31 goals on the year, plus 48 assists, giving him a total of 79 points. Further, he has also been great on the power play, with 11 goals and 21 assists on the power play this year.
The power play is also somewhere Valeri Nichushkin has thrived. He has 22 total goals and 20 assists, with 13 of the goals and three of the assists when on the power play. Further, the Avalanche get a lot of help on offense from the blue line. Meanwhile, Cale Makar is third on the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 52 assists, good for 66 total points. He has five goals and 23 assists on the power play this year. Devon Toews comes in with 11 goals and 25 assists, good for 36 points from the blue line as well.
The Avalanche's power play ranks seventh in the NHL this year, with a 24.2 percent success rate and 51 total power-play goals on the season. The penalty kill is 11th in the NHL with an 80.8 percent success rate, but seventh in the NHL with seven shorthanded goals.
The Avalanche are expected to send Alexander Georgiev to be in the net for this one. He is 31-15-3 on the year with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He was hot in February, with a .909 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Still, Last time out he struggled though. he allowed four goals on 33 shots in the game. Georgiev took the loss against the Predators in that one.
Final Red Wings-Avalanche Prediction & Pick
The difference in this game may come down to who is missing in this one. The Red Wings have struggled without Dylan Larkin. The offense has struggled to get pucks on the net and score. Meanwhile, the Avalanche have been solid as of late. Further, they are not allowing a ton of shots, and getting great goaltending. The Avalanche come into this game in a little better form and are the better team. They get the win in this one.
Final Red Wings-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+115)