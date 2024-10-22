ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Eastern Conference clash in New York as the Detroit Red Wings visit the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game 2-3-0 on the year. They are coming off a win last time out, but are 0-3-0 against teams not named the Nashville Predators. Last time out, they beat the Predators 5-2. Meanwhile, the Islanders are 2-1-2 on the year. They have not lost in regulation in their last three, beating Montreal last time out, after beating Colorado on the road and then losing to the Blues on the road in overtime 1-0.

Here are the Red Wings-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Islanders Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +126

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Islanders

Time: 7:45 PM ET/ 4:45 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for this year on the Red Wings is led by Vladimir Tarasenko, Dylan Larkin, and Lucas Raymond. Tarasenko has scored twice so far this year. Last year between his time in Ottawa and Florida, he scored 23 goals while having 32 assists. Dylan Larkin was second on the team in points last year, scoring 33 goals and having 36 assists. Larkin has three goals and an assist this year. Lucas Raymond has been solid this year, with four assists on the year already.

The second line is led by Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. DeBrincat had 27 goals and 40 assists last year, to sit third on the team in points. He is already making an impact this year, with two goals and two assists on the year. Patrick Kane played 50 games for the Red Wings last year, scoring 20 times and having 27 assists. Kane has just two assists on the year. Finally, Mortiz Seider returns for the Red Wings on the blue line. Seider had nine goals and 33 assists last year. Seider has a goal and two assists this year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goals for this one. Last year he was 27-20-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Talbot is 1-1-0 on the year with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He struggled in his last start, giving up five goals on 19 shots before being pulled against the Rangers. That was coming off a game in which he stopped all 42 shots against the Predators.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders have a new piece on the first line this year, with Anthony Duclair coming in from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Duclair spent 17 games with the Lightning after spending the first 56 games of the year in San Jose. Overall, he scored 24 goals and had 18 assists with the two teams. He had two goals and an assist this year. He will be joining Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal on the top line. Horvat had 33 goals and 25 assists last year, sitting fourth on the team with 68 total points. Horvat has two goals and an assist this year. Meanwhile, Barzal led the team in points last year with 23 goals and 57 assists. Barzal has a goal and two assists this year, with both assists coming on the power play.

The second line will feature Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Nelson led the team last year with 34 goals, while he added 35 assists, for a third-best on the team 69 points. Nelson has two goals and an assist on the year. Palmieri had 30 goals last year, with 24 assists, good for 54 points. Palmieri has two goals and an assist this year. The Islanders also have their top defenseman back in Noah Dobson. Dobson led the team with 60 assists last year, while he also added ten goals. Dobson leads the team with four assists this year with two coming on the power play.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He was 25-19-12 last year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Sorokin has been great this year. He is 1-0-1 this year with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage. That ranks him top five in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year.

Final Red Wings-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Islanders are favored in terms of odds in this early season NHL game with the Red Wings. The Red Wings have struggled defensively this year. They are giving up 3.40 goals per game, and are tied for 30th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. Meanwhile, while the Islanders have struggled on the penalty kill and power play, they are tenth in the NHL in goals against per game. They have the better goaltender in this one as well. Take the Islanders to get the win.

Final Red Wings-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders ML (-152)