The Cincinnati Reds square off with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

With the Series being split 1-1 right now, the Dodgers still have a chance to split the season series with the Reds. Coming into this game, the Reds lead the season series 3-2 as they took two of three from Los Angeles in Cincinnati. Four of the five games played have been decided by two runs or less, and both games this series were one-run games.

The Reds currently sit in second place in the NL Central divsion. They are just a half game back of the Milwaukee Brewers, so a win for the Reds in this game could catapult them back into the division lead. However, the Chicago Cubs are not far behind, so a loss will make the series with the Cubs next week even bigger than it already is. Cincinnati has a lot of young talent on their team offensively. However, they are still looking for some help on the mound. With the deadline just two days away, I would expect the Reds to make some moves.

The Dodgers are three games up on the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. They have already made some moves to help bolster their team, as well. Enrique Hernandez, Amed Rosario, ,Lance Lynn, and Joe Kelly have all been acquired by the Dodgers. Los Angeles knows where they need to improve, and they are not afraid to go out and get those players. The Dodgers are in a tight division race, so every game matters.

Graham Ashcraft will be the starting pitcher for the Reds. Michael Grove will get the ball for the Dodgers.

Here are the Reds-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Dodgers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-134)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds should have a pretty good matchup at the plate in this one. Grove has been struggling for the Dodgers this season. In 56 2/3 innings pitched, Grove has a 6.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and an oBA of .307. To go along with that, Grove has allowed nine home runs in 13 appearances (10 starts). The Reds lineup has become one of the more feared in the MLB with how good their rookies are performing. Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, and Matt McLain are all important pieces in the lineup. Jonathan India, TJ Friedl, and Jake Fraley are all having good seasons, as well. If the Reds can put some runs on the board, they should be able to cover this spread.

Ashcraft has really stepped up after a bad May and June. In July, Ashcraft has a 2.31 ERA, and 22 hits allowed in 23 1/3 innings pitched. He has a tough matchup in this game, but if he can keep piching the well, the Reds will cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers need to have a good day at the plate. Their lineup is definitely capable of doing so, but they need more than usual in this game. With Grove on the mound, the Dodgers are prone to allowing five or six runs. It is not easy to score that much in an MLB game, but the Dodgers will have to. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith will lead the Charge. However, David Peralta, J.D Martinez, and even Jayson Heyward are having good seasons. Newcomers Rosario and Hernandez have each been productive in their short time with the club, as well. The Dodgers offense is very capable of putting up a big number on the scoreboard.

The Dodgers have already faced Ashcraft this season. They were able to chase him from the game after just 2 2/3 innings pitched. Los Angeles scored three runs on three hits in that game, but every at-bat was a good one. They made it very hard on Ashcraft, and that is exactly what they need to do in this game. The Dodgers ended up winning that game, and if they can get to Ashcraft in this one, I would expect a similar result.

Final Reds-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

I do not like the pitching matchup in this one. Both starters are prone to giving up the big inning. However, the Ashcraft is having a solid month. With that said, I will take the Reds to cover the spread. They are the underdogs, so I think they will at least keep this game close.

Final Reds-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: +1.5 (-134), Over 10 (-115)