The Cincinnati Reds take on the Washington Nationals for the first game of a four game series Monday. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds have worked their way up to a tie for first place in the NL Central divsion. They have won six of their last 10 and have won seven of their last eight series. Spencer Steer is having a very solid rookie season. He is bating .283 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI. He also leads the team in OBP and hits. As a team, the Reds are batting .256 with 88 home runs. On the mound, Cincinnati has a 4.98 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Newcomer Andrew Abbott has been phenomenal. He has five quality starts in six starts this season. Abbott has also given up just 20 hits in 37 1/3 innings while striking out 42. He is quickly turning into an ace for the team.

The Nationals are last place in the NL East, but that is no surprise. However, they have won six of their last 10 games. Washington has played six games in the last seven days. In those games, they are batting .252 with seven home runs and 26 runs scored. On the mound, the Nationals are just okay. They have a 4.76 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 77 K/9. Josiah Gray leads the team in wins and strikeouts while MacKenzie Gore has the most strikeouts.

The starting pitchers for this game will be Luke Weaver and Jake Irvin.

Here are the Reds-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Nationals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+132)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 10 (-118)

Under: 10 (-104)

How To Watch Reds vs. Nationals

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Weaver is struggling this season. However, he is in the 71st percentile in walk rate, so he keeps that number down. The Nationals are last in the MLB in walks drawn and they are fifth in chase percentage. Weaver does not need to live in the zone in this game. He needs to pound the corners and miss off the plate. The Nationals will chase pitches out of the zone and get themselves out. If Weaver gets the Nationals to do this, the Reds will cover the spread.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Weaver is a very hittable pitcher. He has allowed 84 hits in 64 2/3 innings this season. In those innings, he has also allowed 14 home runs. He has given up at least four earned runs in his last three starts, as well. Weaver is struggling and the Nationals are actually a good hitting team. Washington will be able to get some hits in this game, they will just need to push some runs across with those hits. If they can do that, this will be an easy spread for them to cover.

The Nationals have the fifth best batting average in the MLB. They can swing the bat pretty well, they just do not hit for much power. If they can find a way to hit the ball into the gaps and leg out some doubles or leave the yard, the Nationals will cover the spread.

Final Reds-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Reds are a good ball club. They are playing really well and have the ablity to put up some runs. However, I am not confident in Weavers ability on the mound right now. I expect the Nationals to cover this spread.

Final Reds-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-160), Over 10 (-118)