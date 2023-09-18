The Cincinnati Reds are in the middle of a fierce NL Wild Card battle, sitting just 0.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs at the moment. In other words, they need production whenever possible as things heat up. And since Hunter Renfroe has been struggling immensely since the team claimed him off waivers from the Angels, he's been DFA'd.

Via Robert Murray:

“The Reds have designated outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment.”

It was only August 31st when Cincy decided to pick up Renfroe, an eight-year veteran who was hitting .242 with 19 home runs for Los Angeles in 126 contests. But with the Halos out of playoff contention, they decided to part ways with a plethora of players, including the outfielder.

Since putting on a Reds jersey, Renfroe was batting just .128 in 14 games. Not a huge sample size, but Cincinnati wasn't prepared to let him potentially figure it out. He is a free agent this winter.

Renfroe was taken in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft after a standout career at Mississippi State. Aside from the Angels, Padres, and Reds, he's also suited up for the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Given his experience, he would be a decent pickup for a contender since he's played in a World Series with the Rays and also a couple of AL Championship Series. But, Renfroe wouldn't be eligible to play in the postseason given league rules. That means it's unlikely we see him in another uniform in 2023.

The Reds begin an important three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday.