Reds lose Jonathan India during Field of Dreams game after HBP, again

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India now has a painful memory of the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams game. According to Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer, India has exited the game after getting hit by pitch in the fourth inning from Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly just above the ankle, which was also the second time the player got hit in that same body part this season.

Jonathan India is now out of the game. Matt Reynolds will play second base. https://t.co/DU4c6LHjSJ — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 12, 2022

Jonathan India was still able to take the walk after getting hit during his first and only at-bat but was not able to stay too long, with Cincinnati deciding to take him out for the rest of the Field of Dreams game. The Reds would later announce that India sustained a lower-leg contusion, though, his short-term outlook remains to be unclear.

The 25-year-old Jonathan India entered the game having been already hit by eight pitches, so far this season. Last year, he got hit 23 times.

India is having a pretty solid second half this season. Since the 2022 MLB All-Star break, he has posted a slash line of .275/.342/.478 with three home runs and nine RBIs. His plate discipline still needs a lot of polishing, though. According to FanGraphs, he has a walk rate of 4.9%, so far this season, which is a big regression from the 11.3 BB% he recorded in his first season in the big leagues.

There’s a possibility that India will have to miss a game or two — or even more — to recover from the injury, so his status is one to be monitored.