Cincinnati Reds SP Hunter Greene is currently dealing with an injury. Greene, who endued his share of ups and downs prior to landing on the injured list in 2023, isn't expected to return until August, per Gordon Wittenmyer of cincinnati.com.

There were rumors swirling about a potential Greene return in early July. Instead, according to Wittenmyer, he's going to begin a 4-6 week program in Arizona.

Reds need pitching

The Reds currently lead the National League Central. They have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past few weeks. However, Cincinnati unquestionably must add pitching depth if they want to hold onto their division lead and reach the playoffs. Even with Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, who's also injured, both out, Cincinnati still has pitching uncertainty.

With Greene and Lodolo both not expected to return until August, the Reds will need to make pitching-based moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

In 2023, Greene has pitched to the tune of a 3.93 ERA across 14 starts. He struck out 100 batters and walked 31 as well. Greene's velocity is impressive, but he's still working on commanding the strike zone. Regardless, the Reds are obviously hopeful he can return as soon as possible. Perhaps Greene will upset his injury timeline and make an appearance in July at some point.

As long as the Reds continue to stay alive in the NL Central, which shouldn't be hard given the overall underwhelming performance of the division, Cincinnati will be fine moving forward.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Reds as they are made available.