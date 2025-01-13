Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene was born and raised in Southern California and with the Los Angeles wildfires destroying the homes of many families, Greene is doing what he can to help out.

The former second overall pick is offering free cleats to any baseball players in the area affected by the wildfires, he wrote on X on Monday:

“I've got FREE baseball cleats (Value $100 a pair NEW, Metal Spikes ONLY, sizes 9.5-15) for all the travel ball, high school and college baseball players affected by the Palisades, Malibu and Altadena fires. Must show proof of residency. Reach out to my community service team manager, Melissa here on my direct message. MUST pickup at my Santa Clarita, CA wharehouse. Spread the word, while supplies last.”

Per CBS, the fires have now killed 24 people and have spread more than 60 square miles across the Palisades and over 23,000 acres. 92,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders as of Monday. The Eaton Fire is also a serious one just north of Pasadena and has burned more than 14,000 acres.

Greene, who is heading into his fourth full season with the Reds, starred at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. That city is also under evacuation due to the wildfires, so you can see why this hits close to home for Greene.

The hard-throwing righty enjoyed a fantastic 2024 campaign, producing a 9-5 record and 2.75 ERA in 26 starts. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and also finished eighth in NL Cy Young voting. The best is still yet to come from the 25-year-old.

While the Reds haven't made the playoffs since 2020, Greene could play a key part in getting them back to October in 2025. Cincinnati finished with a 77-85 record last year and hired Terry Francona as their next skipper for the upcoming season.