Joey Votto’s hilarious message after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto saw his season end prematurely this week as it was announced he’d undergo shoulder surgery. The operation ultimately happened on Friday and after it was all said and done, the Canadian hopped on Twitter and posted a comical message:

I didn’t know I was hurt. Thought I just stunk. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) August 20, 2022

No, Joey. You don’t suck. But, it has been a very rough campaign for the veteran. He’s a .297 career hitter but in 2022, Joey Votto is batting just .205. That’s a career-low. He also slugged just 11 homers.

The reality is this injury is something that had to be fixed. Votto revealed it’s affecting other parts of his life, even having a hard time sleeping some nights. The 38-year-old said he sustained the injury back in 2015 and has played through it for seven years. That’s a long time dealing with clear pain. It’s obviously got to a point where Votto couldn’t deal with it anymore.

On a more positive note, Joey Votto is expected to be ready for next season. It’s the final year of his current deal with Cincinnati, with a player option for 2024. He does turn 39 next month though, so it’s possible 2023 is his final campaign before calling it quits and retiring from baseball.

For now, though, Votto is just focused on getting healthy so he can be the dominant offensive force he’s always been. The Reds are in the midst of another atrocious season, sitting at the bottom of the National League Central with a 46-71 record. Being without their first baseman just makes matters worse, too.