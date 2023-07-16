Stereotypes and microaggressions still run rampant in the world of sports. The MLB has a few people who still enjoy making these jokes but often it is the timing and place where the jokes happen that catch the eye of the public. Johnny Bench is a recent example as he made a horribly placed gag during the Cincinnati Reds ceremony to honor Gabe Paul. It is safe to say that Jennie Paul was not pleased.

The Reds were supposed to honor Gabe Paul for his contributions and sacrifices. Jennie Paul was giving a spiel about his dad's frugal ways. However, Johnny Bench could not help but scream out a joke about being Jewish. The joke did not land to some and the public did not appreciate it as well.

Johnny came out to apologize for his remarks during the ceremony, via Ryan Gaydos of Fox News.

“I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves. Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe’s achievement,” Bench declared.

Although, Jennie denied having heard of the joke in the middle of her speech.

“I didn’t even hear him say that. I suppose if I had heard him say that I might have said something, but I didn’t even hear him say that,” Paul said.

It is safe to err on the side of caution especially when it comes to these events. Johnny Bench surely learned his lesson.