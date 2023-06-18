The Cincinnati Reds have begun one of the MLB's darlings due to their improbable run in the first half of the season. Due to their fast start, the Reds are in a bit of a predicament when it comes to the MLB trade deadline.

With their 37-35 record, Cincinnati is only .5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead. On that alone, it seems like the Reds should be looking to buy. They have a team full of prospects ready to make an impact.

However, those prospects are the exact reason the Reds should take a cautious approach at the MLB trade deadline. Cincy is still a ways away from truly competing. While their prospects are exciting, they are still a few pieces away from having a well-rounded roster.

The Reds should look to move some of their veterans for some extra future insurance. Many of the prospects have already taken the veteran's position. Moving them allows Cincinnati's young guns to shine while bolstering the future. As the Reds continue to grow and those prospects continue to blossom, Cincinnati can use the added players from this year's MLB trade deadline when they're ready to go on a serious postseason run.

Wil Myers

Wil Myers signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Reds this offseason. While that deal hasn't necessarily panned out, Myers could provide value to a team looking for a versatile bench bat.

Through 37 games this season, Myers is hitting just .189 with three home runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases. However, last season – over 77 games – Myers hit .261 with seven round trippers and 41 RBI. Over his entire 11-year MLB career, the former Rookie of the Year has hit .252 with 156 home runs, 533 RBI and 107 stolen bases.

Cincinnati has Spencer Steer settled in at first base currently. Joey Votto will need a spot when he returns from injury. Myers no longer fits with the Reds. While he isn't the bat he once was, Myers could provide a team with decent pop and a player who can play infield or outfield.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Newman

Kevin Newman was another player who signed a one-year deal with the Reds this offseason. However, unlike Myers, Newman has exceeded expectations since joining Cincinnati.

Over 53 games, Newman is hitting .271 with 25 RBI and two stolen bases. His 12 doubles are tied for second most on the team. Newman would serve as a solid bench piece for a contender due to his experience and overall prowess in 2023.

Unfortunately for the infielder, Matt McClain has taken his spot at shortstop. Elly De La Cruz is stationed at third. With the future becoming the present in Cincinnati, the Reds should look to cash in on Newman's strong season before it's too late.

Ben Lively

Ben Lively rounds out the trio of potential trade candidates who signed a one-year deal with the Reds this offseason. With the Reds having pitching in spades, Cincinnati can afford to deal the veteran. Opposing teams should be interested in his overall output this season.

On the year, Lively has made eight appearances and six starts for the Reds. He holds a 4-4 record with a 4.07 ERA and a 41/9 K/BB ratio. While his ERA looks bloated, Lively has been overall consistent through his six starts. Outside of two outings where he let up five and then seven runs, Lively has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer.

Lively came back to the MLB with the Reds after playing in Korea. He has looked sharp in his comeback. However, the Reds are poised to have players like Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft return from injury soon. They already have two impressive young guns in Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott. Cincinnati could look to deal Lively while he is hot and use the prospect capital back to enhance their future playoff run.