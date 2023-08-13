The Cincinnati Reds were supposed to be rebuilding this season. But no one told the players, especially phenom shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The Reds were merely 27-33 when they called De La Cruz up to the big leagues, but have soared since he arrived, as he has provided a spark to that entire franchise. They've gone 28-24 since his MLB debut and now trail the Milwaukee Brewers by three games for the top spot in the National League Central. There is still one issue plaguing the Reds, however: their pitching.

Cincinnati's pitching woes were the main reason why their silence at the trade deadline was a bit confusing. They're in the race to win the NL Central, but they'd be in a better spot with more help from their pitching staff. The Reds rank 26th in the MLB in team ERA, with only the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, and Oakland Athletics coming in behind them. Those four teams also have a combined -708 run differential, while the Reds' run differential is only -21 thanks to their production at the plate.

The Reds badly need an influx of pitching if they want to find their way into the postseason. There are three methods they can pursue to improve their pitching staff: sign free agents, get injured players back, or call up prospects. How can they address this need? Let's take a look at three moves that could help them accomplish this.

1. Sign Adrian Sampson and/or Jhonathan Diaz

There isn't a murderer's row of available free agent pitchers right now, but there are a couple of options that can help the Reds. The first is Adrian Sampson, who boasts a career 4.43 ERA, but was solid last season for the Chicago Cubs, when he pitched 104.1 innings and posted a 3.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. Only Andrew Abbott has lower marks in both categories among Reds' starting pitchers this season.

Jhonathan Diaz is another option. He's only pitched 28.1 career innings, but does have a 3.49 ERA in those innings. Sampson is the better, more known option, but either guy could help bolster the Reds' pitching staff for their playoff push.

2. Get Hunter Greene back from the Injured List

Hunter Greene is a phenom. There's a reason why he was the second overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft. Greene's 3.93 ERA and 1.35 WHIP aren't anything to write home about, but his stuff is nasty. He routinely hits the high 90s or triple digits with his fastball and has plenty of other pitches to use alongside it. The problem is that he hasn't been available since June 17th because of a hip injury. The good news is that Greene is progressing and has made his return to the mound on a few rehab starts within the Reds' minor league system.

Hunter Greene last night in Louisville. 2.2 IP

1 H

1 R

1 BB

Hunter Greene last night in Louisville. 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Getting Greene back would serve as the Reds' de facto trade deadline acquisition. He's close to returning, the Reds just have to hang in the race for the NL Central long enough to make his return matter.

3. Call-Up Connor Phillips and Lyon Richardson

The good thing for the Reds is they have some solid pitching prospects in their minor league system. One of them is Connor Phillips. Phillips has made 21 starts between Double-A and Triple-A appearances this season, posting some solid numbers on year as a whole (3-3, 3.36 ERA, 145 K, 1.39 WHIP) that could result in him getting called up at some point in the near future

The Reds have already called up Lyon Richardson, and based on his minor league numbers (0-2, 1.91 ERA, 86 K, 1.11 WHIP) he should be able to help Cincy out. His first major league start didn't go so well (3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB), but he and Phillips can help the Reds rotation if they are given a fair shot to do so.

Moving Forward

The Reds need pitching help any way they can get it. They have options between signing someone like Hampson, getting Hunter Greene back, and calling up Phillips and Richardson. They can win the NL Central, but need more from their pitching staff in order to do so. These moves will set out to help them accomplish that goal.