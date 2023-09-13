The Cincinnati Reds take on the Detroit Tigers for the second game of a three game set Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds took the first game of this series in extra innings. The game was back-and-forth early on, but Cincinnati was able to grab a lead in the 10th inning. Nick Senzel and Harrison Bader led the team with two hits each in the win. Bader led the team with two RBI, while T.J Friedl, and Tyler Stephenson also picked up an RBI. Brandon Williamson started the game for the Reds. He lasted just four innings, allowed five runs on seven hits, and struck out four. The Reds' bullpen threw six shutout innings, and allowed just two hits while striking out seven to finish the game.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first, but they would score two in the fifth inning, and that was it. Andy Ibanez, Jake Rogers and Kerry Carpenter led the team with two hits each. Ibanez finished the game with two runs scored, two RBI, and a home run, as well. Carpenter also had two RBI while Miguel Cabrera had the other RBI. Joey Wentz started the game for the Tigers. He allowed six hits, and five runs through just 2 2/3 innings. Alex Lange allowed the winning run in the 10th.

Connor Phillips will be the starting pitcher for the Reds. Eduardo Rodriguez take the mound for the Tigers.

Here are the Reds-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Tigers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-192)

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Reds vs. Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Connor Phillips had a tough start in his debut. He allowed the Mariners to hit two home runs, and score five times off him. One positive is the fact that he was able to strike out seven batters in his 4 2/3 innings. The Tigers are much worse offensively than the Mariners, and his nerves should be settled for his second start. It is much harder to hit home runs in Comerica Park than it is in Great American Ballpark. Phillips should be able to keep the ball in the yard in this game. Detroit is also bottom of the league in many offensive categories. As long as Phillips calms his nerves, the Reds should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Rodriguez has been the best pitcher on the Tigers. He has a 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts on the season. He is also allowing opponents to hit just .228 off him on the season, so he does a good job limiting the hits. Cincinnati has some players that can swing it well, but they are beatable. Rodriguez crushes left-handed hitting, and righties are batting just .247. Rodriguez will give the Tigers the best chance to win this game, and cover the spread. If he can go six or seven strong innings, the Tigers will cover.

Final Reds-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This game should be another close one. However, I am going to roll with the better pitcher in the game. I think the Tigers will hold the Reds down in this one, and win the game.

Final Reds-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5 (+158), Under 8 (-102)