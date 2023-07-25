Some premier NL Central action will take place on this Tuesday as the Cincinnati Reds battle it out with a rival in the Milwaukee Brewers. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Reds-Brewers where our prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of a five-game winning streak, the Reds finally saw themselves come up short on the scoreboard as they went down in defeat in game one of this series versus the Brewers by a score of 3-2. At the moment, Cincinnati is right in the thick of the division race at 55-47 as they trail the Brewers by 1.5 games for the top spot in the NL Central. Getting the start on the mound will be lefty Andrew Abbott who is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA in nine games started.

On the other side of things, Milwaukee is attempting to win their first division title since the 2021 season as they currently boast a 56-45 record through 101 games. With a 28-23 record at home, the Brewers were able to take care of their business against the Reds on Monday by limiting Cincy to only six hits on the day. Winners in eight of their last eleven overall, the Brewers will look to keep the ball rolling with right-handed ace Corbin Burnes who is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA on the year.

Here are the Reds-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Brewers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-172)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Reds vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Reds have quickly transformed their image overnight as they now are one of the more up-and-coming teams that Major League Baseball has to offer. Whether it's the young phenom Elly De La Cruz making play after play every night or even 28-year-old Jake Fraley leading the club with his 14 home runs, the Reds have a multitude of studs on the diamond that can inflict some damage.

First things first, if the Reds are going to cover the spread this evening, the best shot that Cincinnati has is to outscore Milwaukee with an offense that should not be underestimated. As a whole, the Reds have scored the eighth-most runs in baseball and also have a knack for creating chaos on the base paths with their elite 3.32 on-base percentage.

Above all else, all of the Reds' efforts at the plate will be all for not if the arms on the mound don't step up. If Cincinnati does happen to have an Achilles heel this season, it is the fact that the pitching hasn't been up to their standards. So far, the Reds possess a sluggish 4.76 ERA as a team and have not been as sharp as they would have hoped. Alas, a masterful performance from the bump will need to be in store.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, there isn't a whole lot that this Brewers team cannot do. One of the more well-rounded teams in the league, Milwaukee strives themselves as a pitching staff and bullpen that has remained one of the best units in baseball. For multiple years now, the Brew Crew have found most of their success by putting an emphasis on their pitching prowess to shut down opposing offenses. In fact, this was the case in yesterday's triumph over the Reds as even when the Brewers were faced with an ounce of adversity, they eliminated any scoring chances from their division rivals. With the win on Monday, Milwaukee improved to 9-2 overall this season against Cincinnati.

While stringing together a sturdy outing from the mound will obviously be a must, finding a way to score at least four runs at the dish will prove to be critical. Unlike the Reds who are one of the league's top-hitting squads, the Brewers have been a middle-of-the-pack team offensively. However, when they happen to reach the four-run threshold, Milwaukee is an absurd 46-10 overall. Whether it's jumping out on the Reds in the early frames or delivering some clutch at-bats late, scoring at least four runs in this one could leave the Brewers triumphant yet again.

Of course, fellow bettors should be on the lookout for the 2018 NL MVP in outfielder Christian Yelich who seemingly appears to have turned back the clock over his last 40 games. During that span, Yelich is raking an impressive .340 with seven homers and 32 runs-batted-in. If Yelich keeps up on his feverish pace with the bat in his hands, then the Brewers are going to be extremely difficult to slow down.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick

At the end of the day, this Tuesday matchup should be as competitive as it gets! After getting bounced on Monday, expect the Reds to come out with their hair on fire by covering the spread in the process.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-172)