We're back with our coverage of Saturday's MLB slate as we bring you a prediction and pick for a pivotal matchup between two teams in the National League Central race. The Cincinnati Reds (49-40) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) for Game 2 of their three-game series. The Brewers won 7-3 last night. Check out our MLB odds series for our Reds-Brewers prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Reds are currently leading the NL Central and have just a single game lead over their rivaled Brewers. This series will prove to be pivotal as control of the NL Central may switch hands. The Reds have turned their season completely around and are looking like the favorites to win the division, but the Brewers stay close on their heels. After dropping the first game last night, they'll look to even this one up. Luke Weaver (RHP) is their likely starter.

The Milwaukee Brewers are second in the NL Central and can tie for the lead with another win here tonight. If the Brewers manage to sweep this series at home, they'll be in sole possession of first place in the division and can once again look towards the back-half of the season in great position for the playoffs. Colin Rea (RHP) will make the start in this one.

Here are the Reds-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Brewers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +114

Milwaukee Brewers: -134

Over (9): -118

Under (9): -104

How To Watch Reds vs. Brewers

TV: FS1, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Prior to their loss last night, the Reds have managed to go 8-2 in their last 10 games. They've completely turned their season around after starting 29-35. The emergence of Elly De La Cruz has given their team a huge boost and it seems as though the Reds are once again becoming a fun team to watch. They've been seeing the ball really well over this last stretch and have been putting up lopsided numbers with their offense.

Luke Weaver (2-2) will make the start with a 6.72 ERA thru 69.2 innings of work. He hasn't had a ton of control this season and hasn't been able to see through a full performance. He's not the most aggressive pitcher and he's already given up 15 homers to this point. The Reds have won the last five games he's played in, however, and will likely look towards their strong bullpen after the fifth inning. Expect the Reds to be very hungry for a get-back win.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers know how important it would be for them to lead the division during the All-Star break, so sweeping this series could be the biggest point of the season thus far for them. Luckily for them, their bats have woken up in a big way heading into the break and they're getting hot against the right team in the Reds. Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames were the ones to step up last night as they both blasted homers. If the Brewers can keep hitting the ball out of the park, they should take this second game easily.

Colin Rea (5-4) will start with a 4.40 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. While he's given up 65 hits to this point, he's done a great job at limiting big innings and can usually get himself out of a jam. He's allowed just three runs in his last two starts and the Brewers have won his last three consecutive starts. The Brewers are also 25-20 at home on the season and will have a solid advantage playing at Miller Park for the rest of this series.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick

While the Reds may seem like the most exciting team in the NL Central at the moment, the Brewers have been a model of consistency this season and are very hungry to take the division lead during this series. Look for them to continue swinging hot bats at home. They'll have the slight pitching advantage in this one, so our prediction lies with the Milwaukee Brewers to get it done tonight.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers (-134)