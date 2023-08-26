The Cincinnati Reds take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Reds Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Diamondbacks.

The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of a five-team National League wild card race. They are part of a mad scramble with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Miami Marlins. The top two of the five will make the playoffs (barring a Phillies collapse or a Padres surge in September). The lower three teams will stay home. They are all tightly bunched, three games apart entering Saturday's play.

Arizona has won the first two games of this series. It has been a sloppy series with bad defense and poor bullpen pitching. It has been less about the excellence of the Diamondbacks, more about the deficiencies of the Reds, who did not make big moves at the trade deadline. The Reds weren't necessarily wrong to do what they did, because they're a year ahead of schedule and can let their young guys experience a playoff push with no severe consequences if they fail. Consider this as a parallel to the 2022 Baltimore Orioles, who didn't make huge investments and simply let their young players play. This year, Baltimore has the best record in the American League. Those young players grew from their experience last year. The Reds have ample logic in wanting to do the same this year without giving up more quality prospects from their farm system in exchange for veteran arms.

The Reds' position is certainly logical, but it has come with a price. The lack of pitching depth has been exposed by the Diamondbacks, who were 16 over .500, then under .500, and have now won 9 of 10 to return to the playoff picture. This is a very important game for the Reds if they want to stay in the heart of the playoff chase. They certainly can't afford a four-game sweep in Phoenix.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds badly need this game. They should play with desperation and hunger. Not that Arizona won't, but Cincinnati needs this game a lot more than the D-Backs do. That's worth something. What's also worth noting is that the Reds have scored on the Arizona bullpen in each of the first two games of this series. The Reds took a late lead on Thursday in the first game of this series. A Will Benson grand slam in the ninth was part of Friday's late “Rally Reds” push which fell just short. The Reds are going to score runs against this Arizona pitching staff. As long as the Cincinnati bullpen doesn't implode, the Reds should prevail in Phoenix.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are exposing the Reds' lack of pitching depth. Cincinnati didn't want to bring in veteran arms in exchange for young prospects — not when Cincinnati's fortunes are likely to improve in the coming years. Then the Reds can be buyers at the trade deadline. This year, the Reds didn't overspend. Again, it makes sense and is a reasonable posture, but there was a tradeoff: Cincinnati didn't get the top-tier pitching depth it really needed. Arizona can mash against the Reds' overworked and under-talented staff.

Final Reds-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are red-hot, but the Reds badly need this game. You should probably just stay away.

Final Reds-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5