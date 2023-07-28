The Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Reds Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Dodgers.

The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, before MLB moved from four to six divisions in the 1994 season (which was cut short by a labor dispute which canceled the World Series), played in the same division for a quarter of a century. The Reds and Dodgers were together in the National League West from 1969 through 1993. In the 1970s, they won nine of the 10 N.L. West championships from that decade, the only exception being in 1971 when the San Francisco Giants broke through. It has been rare in the 21st century to have a season in which the Reds and Dodgers are both good at the same time, so this weekend series is a real treat. It is also a callback to past eras when Cincinnati and L.A. created a crackling energy when they met on the diamond.

Cincinnati is in a very tight race with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Los Angeles is trying to hold off the Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. This is a fascinating and important weekend series in Dodger Stadium.

Here are the Reds-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Dodgers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-102)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Reds vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have really struggled against the Milwaukee Brewers over the past month. The Brewers have worn out the Reds, continuously shutting down the Cincinnati bats. However, against non-Milwaukee teams since June 10, the Reds have lost only six games. That's it. They have lost seven times to the Brewers over the past seven weeks, but only six against the rest of Major League Baseball. Cincinnati won a home-field series against the Dodgers earlier this season, hitting the Dodgers really well and thriving in late innings against the L.A. bullpen. That's a formula for victory in this game and in this series.

Keep in mind that the Dodgers' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries this season. Los Angeles has nowhere near the depth it has enjoyed in previous years. This is why the Dodgers made a deal on Friday for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly. They know they're shorthanded, and they tried to do something about it. Cincinnati's offense can expose L.A.'s lack of pitching depth.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers played a bad series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays. That might seem like a reason to pick the Reds, not the Dodgers, in this game. The point is that the Dodgers rarely play consecutive bad series at home. They are likely to bounce back. More than that, they are going against Cincinnati starting pitcher Brandon Williamson, who has a 4.60 ERA. Los Angeles should be able to score a ton of runs in this one.

The Dodgers have lost three of their last four games. They are facing a very hittable pitcher at home. It's a good spot for the Dodgers. Pick Los Angeles.

Final Reds-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5