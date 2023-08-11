We're here to bring you a prediction and pick for today's MLB slate as we turn our attention towards this matchup between rivals in the National League Central. The Cincinnati Reds (60-57) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) for the start of a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Reds-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Reds are currently tied for second in the NL Central and sit 2.5 games back alongside the Chicago Cubs. After grabbing the divisional lead just weeks ago, the Reds have lost some crucial games and must now battle with the Cubs for first place. They're just 2-8 in their last 10 games and will need to bounce back in this series to keep their race at the top close. Andrew Abbott (LHP) is their likely starter.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in fourth place in the NL Central and sit 9.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. After a successful run to start the season, the Pirates have seen a mediocre stretch since and will have to do a lot of work to stay in the divisional race. They've split their last 10 at 5-5 and will hope to win this series and gain some ground on the rest of the division. Johan Oviedo (RHP) will make the start.

Here are the Reds-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Pirates Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+146)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-178)

Over (9): -110

Under (9): -110

How To Watch Reds vs. Pirates

TV: AT&T SportsNet, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Cincinnati Red are having a rough go of things after hanging on to the NL Central lead just weeks ago. They're 2-8 in their last 10 games and have been outscored by 31 runs during that stretch. Their last two games were one-run losses to the Marlins, so the Reds will be hungry to pick up this win against one of the lower teams in their division. They've got the ability to score runs in a hurry, it's just a matter of putting together a solid pitching performance that gets them through and onto the scoreboard.

Andrew Abbott (6-3) will pitch behind a 2.93 ERA through 70.2 innings of work. He hasn't been as active as some of their other starters, but he's been able to translate his appearances into wins. Abbott is great on the road with a 4-1 record and won his last two road starts while only giving up four combined runs. He gives them a great chance to bounce back after their tough stretch as they throw him in a comfortable spot on the road.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are certainly playing better than the Reds right now and it'll be a big confidence boost for them knowing they own the season series so far at 5-2. Last time these two teams played in Pittsburgh, the Pirates were able to sweep the four-game series and do wonders for their record. The Reds are a better team this time around, indicated by the spread, but the Pirates continue to have a great chance to win at home with their bats over the last five games.

Johan Oviedo (6-11) will start behind his 4.18 ERA through 131.1 innings of work. His hit/strikeout ratio is dead-even at 117 and he's been consistent for the most part this year. His biggest trouble has been giving up crucial home runs in close games, so look for Oviedo to be on a tight leash in this one as the Pirates can't afford to go down early in this series.

Final Reds-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Reds haven't had much luck against the Pirates this season, but that changes tonight. The Reds are hungry after their last two close losses and they'll be happy knowing their pitcher thrives in these sorts of environments. We should have a fun back-and-forth game, but lets go with the Cincinnati Reds to get the win and make the NL Central race all the more interesting.

Final Reds-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (-104)