It is the rubber match of the three-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rockies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Reds are currently 19-23 on the season and have four of their last six games. In the process, they have been scoring fairly well, and pitching has been solid. That has not been the case consistently though, as the Reds have both struggled to score and struggled to keep opponents from scoring at times this year. For the Rockies, they are currently in the basement of the NL West. They are sitting at just 18-25 on the season, but also have won four of their last seven games. Like the Reds, the offense has been hit-and-miss this year, as has the pitching.

Here are the Reds-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Rockies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+138)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 11.5 (-105)

Under: 11.5 (-115)

How To Watch Reds vs. Rockies

TV: BSSO/ATTR

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Last night it was Nick Senzel who hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the Reds the lead and ultimately the win in their game. Senzel has had a fairly productive month in May. On the month he is batting .271 while driving in seven runs. He is currently on a five-game hit streak as well, in which he has scored three times and driven in five. With the Rockies sending Austin Gomber to the mound today, it could mean a good day for Senzel. Senzel is hitting .481 this year with two home runs and seven RBIs against left-handed pitching.

Also hitting well against lefties this year has been backup catcher Luke Maile. Maile has not seen a ton of time this month but is hitting .250 on the month when being used. He was used as a pinch hitter yesterday and could either get a start with him or Stephenson at DH or be used in a similar role today. This year against lefties, he is hitting .375 with a homerun. Another main piece to the offense will be Jonathan India. India is hitting .296 in May so far while driving in seven runs. If he can drive in a few more today, it could mean a win for the Reds.

On the hill, today for the Reds will be Graham Ashcraft. Ashcraft is currently 2-1 on the season with a 3.95 ERA. After finishing April with a 2.10 ERA, May has not been kind to him. So far this month in three starts, Ashcraft has pitched just 13.1 innings while giving up 13 runs, 12 earned. That is an 8.10 ERA for the month, as he has also given up three home runs.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are fairly middle-of-the-pack offense this year. They rank 15th in runs scored on the season, 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. The results have been a lot of boom or bust games for the Rockies. So far in May, they have scored nine or more runs four times. They have also scored one or less runs three times. The Rockies will still be without RBI leader CJ Cron in this one. He has not played since the series against the Phillies and is currently on the 10-day IL.

Second in RBIs on the team is Ezequiel Tovar. Tovar has been struggling to get on base this month, hitting just .220 with an OBP of .250. With that, he has still driven in runs. He has 11 RBIs on the month, including the only run in the 3-1 loss yesterday. Joining Tovar in driving in runs this month has been Charlie Blackmon. Blackmon has driven in eight runs this month while hitting .286.

The Rockies will send Austin Gombar to the mound today. Gombar is 3-4 this year with a 6.30 ERA. He has been much better in his last four starts. He has pitched five or more innings in each of them while giving up three or fewer runs. His first four starts of the year were dreadful. He gave up five or more in three of the four while giving up a home run in each of them.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This game could see plenty of runs. While Ashcraft has been better in his last two starts, he has not been a shutdown pitcher at any point this year. Gombar has given up plenty of home runs this year and has only one outing in which he did not surrender at least one run. Still, there are not many big bats on either side. This game will come down to the starting pitching. Gombar has not been good this year, and Ashcraft has shown some quality. Take the Reds in this one based on that.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+138)