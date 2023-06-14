The Kansas City Royals host the Cincinnati Reds for the final game of the series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Royals prediction and pick.

The Reds might have figured it out. They are on a 4-game win streak and already won this series in Kansas City. This squad is extremely young but the offense is finding ways to score runs. Their record has improved to (33-35) after winning multiple series in a row against the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and now the Royals.

As for the Royals, they have lost eight straight games and now have the worst record in baseball. The Oakland Athletics have won seven straight games somehow and that puts the Royals last in wins with just 18. It's going to be a long summer for KC who will certainly be sellers at the trade deadline.

Here are the Reds-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Royals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+146)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Reds vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: ET/PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Reds is right-hander Ben Lively. The former Royal is having a decent season so far for the Reds but this is the first time he's started more than five games since 2017. He has a 4.21 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched. The last two starts have been horrific for the right-hander as he has allowed a combined 12 runs off of 16 hits. Both the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals figured him out but the good news is that he gave Cincinnati two quality starts in the process. Lively was an out away from going 7.0 innings in both starts. If he can limit the home runs then the Reds should cover this spread.

The pitching isn't why the thousands of fans show up to see the Reds play. It's their young core of stars that are showing out on the field and at the plate. Where do I start? The former NL ROY Jonathan India leads the team with 71 hits and runs scored at 52. Spencer Steer leads the team in total extra-base hits with 25 and total bases at 108. TJ Friedl leads the team with a .861 OPS and batting average of .321. The offense is very well-balanced and they are coming together at the right time. With Elly De La Cruz on the roster, Cincinnati is now one of the more exciting teams in baseball.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the Royals is lefty Daniel Lynch. Lynch has an (0-2) record but a respectable 4.41 ERA. He's only appeared in three games this season after starting the year on the IL. But so far, he's pitched at least 5.0 innings each time and hasn't allowed more than three runs in each contest. In his last outing, he allowed three runs to the Baltimore Orioles in a quality start. The Royals will take that performance most days but the issue continues to be on the offense.

Since June 6, the Royals have scored a total of 16 runs in seven games. That is the reason why they have lost each of those games. You can't win if you can't score runs. KC has a solid young core of talent also with Bobby Witt Jr. Vinny Pasquantino, and MJ Melendez. Salvador Perez may be traded before the season is over which will really turn this franchise into a different direction. For now, don't count on them to provide much.

Final Reds-Royals Prediction & Pick

This should be an easy pick. The Reds are hot the Royals are not. Take the Reds and the over in this contest.

Final Reds-Royals Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+146); Over 9.5 (+100)