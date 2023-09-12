The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers open their three-game interleague series today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Reds enter the series after losing two of three to the Cardinals over the weekend. They have won just five of their last ten games overall, and are slowly falling out of the playoff race. The Reds are now 74-71 on the season, placing them seven games behind the Brewers in the division. They are also two games behind the Diamondbacks for the last National League Wild Card spot. In between the Reds and the Diamondbacks are the Giants and Marlins, both a half-game up on the Reds currently.

Meanwhile, the Tigers took two of three from the White Sox over the weekend and have won seven of their last ten games overall. While sitting at 66-77, their playoff chances are not dead. They sit 13 games out in the Wild Card standings, but just 8.5 games behind the Twins in the American League Central. Still, with just 19 games to go, the Tigers would need to go on a major winning streak to make a run.

Here are the Reds-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Tigers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+132)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Reds vs. Tigers

TV: BSOH/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

For the Reds, it has to start with more consistent pitching. In their last five losses, they have given up 42 runs. Meanwhile, in the five wins they have given up just 13 runs. Overall, the Reds sit 24th in team ERA, while sitting 23rd in wHIP and 24th in opponent batting average. They will send Brandon Williamson to the mound today. He is 4-4 on the season with a 4.20 ERA. He has not made a start since the end of August due to being on the COVID-related illness injury list. Still, he was solid in August. He went just 1-2, but had a 3.67 ERA. He let up one or fewer runs in three of the six starts he made last month, but three or more in the other three.

Meanwhile, the Reds offense has been solid this year. They are 11th in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Rookie Christian Encarncion-Strand has been hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .353 with a .389 on-base percentage. He has a home run and three RBIs in that time frame as well. Still, the only run he scored was the one hitting himself in.

Further, Nick Martini led the team in RBIs in the last week. While hitting .333 with a triple and a home run, he has driven in four runs in the last week. Like Encarncion-Strand, his only run of the week was driving himself in. Will Benson comes in hitting the best on the team. In the last week, he is hitting .467 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, both solo home runs leading to his two RBIs. He also has two doubles and three runs scored in the last week.

As a team, the Reds are hitting well. In the last week, they are hitting .290 with a .379 on-base percentage. Still, they are not capitalizing on scoring opportunities. They have driven in just 24 runs in the last week on an expected total of 34.4 runs.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

It has been the Tigers pitching that has gotten them three wins in the last four games. In the three wins, they gave up just six runs, while giving up six runs alone in the one loss. On the season they are 18th in team ERA, while sitting 11th in WHIP and 13th in opponent batting average. The Tigers are sending Joey Wentz to the mound today. He is 2-11 on the year with a 6.65 ERA. He was moved the the bullpen after his recent start. His last start was four innings of work, with no runs scored, but he took the no decision. The time before that he gave up eight runs in three innings taking the loss. The Tigers have won just one game Wenzt has started since the end of May.

The Tiger's offense has not been a bright spot for the team this year. They are 29th in runs scored while sitting 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. In the last week has been Spencer Torkelson providing a lot of production. Over his last six games, he has two home runs and a double while hitting .318. He also has a .375 on-base percentage. Torkelson has scored four times and driving in six in the last week.

Meanwhile, Matt Vierling is scoring a lot. He has scored eight times while playing just four games in the last week. In those games, he is hitting .500 with two doubles and a home run. That has also led to three RBIs. Also coming in hot in Andre Lipcius. He is hitting .385 in the last week. Still, he has just one RBI and has scored just one time.

In the last week, the Tigers are hitting about average for the season for them. They are hitting .239 over the last week with a .290 on-base percentage. They have not hit for much power, with just four home runs, and only 12 extra-base hits. they have scored 20 times on an expected 19.5 runs.

Final Reds-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Reds have a clear pitching edge in the match-up today. While Brandon Williamson has not been great this year, Joey Wentz has struggled heavily. He has also struggled in two specific areas. When he does not get early run support, he normally gives up more runs. Wentz has also struggled with home runs. The Reds are hitting well and with good contact, so they may hit a few home runs today. Further, the Tigers are not scoring a lot, so early run support may be hard to come by. Take the Reds in this one.

Final Reds-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+132)