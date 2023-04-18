Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Regé-Jean Page’s Net Worth in 2023 is $1.5 million. Page is a popular actor who is known for his roles in Bridgerton, Sylvie’s Love, For the People, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Gray Man, Roots, and many others. He is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee and British GQ Man of the Year. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Regé-Jean Page’s net worth in 2023.

Regé-Jean Page’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1.5 million

According to numerous outlets such as Fiction Horizon, Page’s 2023 net worth is approximately $1.5 million.

Page was born on April 27, 1988 in London, England. He studied at National Youth Theatre, where he took up sound engineering. Afterwards, Page would go on to attend Drama Centre London.

In 2001, Page made his acting debut in the TV series called Gimme 6. Since then, Page would go on to win several more acting roles in TV programs. Some of his television projects include Casualty, Casualty @ Holby City, Fresh Meat, Space Ark, Waterloo Road, Roots, Spark, and For the People.

In 2010, Page made his big screen debut in an uncredited role in the hit film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Here, he took on a minor role as one of the guests in the wedding which gave him the chance to act alongside Hollywood stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Five years later, Page made his first officially credited cinematic appearance in the film called Survivor. The film would go on to gross $3.6 million worldwide.

After making his official cinematic debut, Page eventually became a fixture in the big screens. He appeared in several films such as Mortal Engines, The Merchant of Venice, and Sylvie’s Love. Apart from making appearances on the big screens, Page participated in podcast series such as The Sandman and The Harrowing.

But while Page was gaining traction, his breakout role finally came in 2020 when he starred in the romantic television series Bridgerton. For playing Simon Bassett, Page received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He also won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards and Breakthrough Performance at the MTV Movie + TV Awards.

It’s unknown how much Page received for his starring role in the series. However, fans got a little hint when Bridgerton producers offered Page $50,000 per episode to guest star in a few episodes Season 2. However, Page turned down the offer to return to the show in order to focus more on film roles.

After his breakout role in Bridgerton, Page appeared in Netflix’s big budget film called The Gray Man. The Bridgerton star got to work with a star-studded Hollywood cast headlined by Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Ryan Gosling. But despite Netflix giving the film a budget of $200 million, The Gray Man would only gross $454,000 worldwide. Nevertheless, as per sources, Page received $150,000 for making CIA agent Denny Carmichael come to life.

A year later, Page’s next major film role came in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Here, Page worked with another star-studded cast composed of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. Page said that preparing for the film wasn’t easy in terms of acting with armor and training for the role.

In an interview at Comic-Con, Page confessed, “Coming into this, I got really, really good with the swords. It was lots and lots of stunts training, so my thighs were killing me, and I had the best ass of my life. It was just the best time you could possibly imagine on this job. I spent time training and slaying dragons.”

Fortunately, the hard work was worth it in the end for Page. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves would garner over $123 million in sales around the world. It’s unknown how much Page received for making Xenk come to life. However, it’s safe to say that he should have received a respectable amount after it was announced that co-star Chris Pines received $11.5 million for the film.

Given Page’s rise to stardom, it isn’t a surprise that he’s set to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Page is penciled in to star as Butch Cassidy in an untitled Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Series alongside Glen Powell. Furthermore with his rise in popularity, Page has also graced the covers of various magazines. These include British GQ, Man About Town, Elle Canada, Variety, and many others. It’s clear that the actor has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Regé-Jean Page’s net worth in 2023?