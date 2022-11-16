Published November 16, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

The return of one of the most prominent names in Western League of Legends to Fnatic is rumored for the org’s LEC 2023 roster.

Fnatic LoL LEC 2023 Roster

Top Lane

Martin Nordahl “Wunder” Hansen will remain as Fnatic’s top laner. Known as one of the most consistent top laners in the league, Wunder joined Fnatic late 2021 and has been playing for the team for two splits. According to the Global Contract Database, his contract with the organization does not end until after the 2024 season.

Jungle

Iván Martín “Razork” Díaz will also continue playing for Fnatic in the upcoming 2023 season.

Mid Lane

Marek “Humanoid” Brázda joined Fnatic as part of their top side rebuild, alongside Wunder and Razork. The GCD says that all of their contracts end after the 2024 season, and it seems that the org is now focusing on the bot side this time.

Bot Lane

As reported by Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger via a tweet, Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will be making a return to the LEC as Fnatic’s bot laner once again. As one of the most distinguished names in Western League of Legends, Rekkles started his professional career in 2012. He found himself in multiple teams over the years before he stayed in Fnatic in May 2015. He would go on to wear orange for over five years, and soon he became synonymous with the org. It was no surprise that his signing to rival team G2 Esports caused waves of shock, and even more when he moved on to play for the LFL team Karmine Corp in 2022.

He will be taking the place of Elias “Upset” Lipp, who took Rekkles’ spot in Fnatic upon the latter’s departure. Upset has not been reported to be playing for an LEC team in the upcoming year.

Support

Unfortunately, the addition of Rekkles seems to mean the loss of another long-time player. Rúben “Rhuckz” Barbosa is reportedly being promoted to the main Fnatic LoL roster, taking the place of Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov who has been Fnatic’s support since 2017. Rhuckz joined the Fnatic academy team this year and was called up to play for the main team in Worlds 2022 due to both Upset and Hylissang testing positive for COVID-19.

Hylissang is reportedly joining MAD Lions for this year following Rhuckz’ promotion.