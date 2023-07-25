The Red Prince is one of the most malevolent creatures in Remnant 2. Coveting the throne of the One True King himself, he serves as a third alternative to the feuding Impostors who drive the story of the world of Losomn in the game. However, unlike Faelin and Faerin, The Red Prince is an optional boss, and players who do not wish to draw his ire can get past him without having to fight him. This is good since The Red Prince is actually a tough boss fight, and you'll save yourself a lot of trouble if you don't fight him, especially if you end up with Losomn as your first world. However, he just won't let you off scot-free. Instead, he'll ask for a fitting tribute befitting the future ruler of Losomn, and without a sizable one, he will be determined to punish you. So, in this Remnant 2 guide, we talk about whether or not you should pay tribute to the Red Prince, and what are the outcomes of each scenario involving this optional boss.

Paying the Red Prince tribute

The Red Prince is the boss of the Gilded Chambers location in Losomn, so it's possible that you don't meet him in your runs. Once you find yourself in the Gilded Chambers, you should decide right away whether or not you want to pay the Red Prince tribute. If you do, then before entering the Red Prince's chambers, you first will have to hunt down Elite enemies scattered throughout the Gilded Chambers and collect three Crimson King Coins. If you only collect one or two and offer these as tribute, the Red Prince will be offended by your paltry offer and will kill you nonetheless. However, if you offer him three coins, he will not engage you in combat.

As a result of this, the Red Prince will give you 1 Trait Point and the Bloody Steel Splinter, a unique crafting material that allows players to craft the weapon mod Blood Draw.

Fighting the Red Prince

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, if you don't wish to pay the Red Prince tribute and want to take him down instead because why not. Simply walk into his chambers without having any of the coins, or even with the coins just tell him that you will not pay tribute and he'll engage you in combat. This is a somewhat challenging fight that will force you in close quarters combat with the Red Prince at times, so it's best to prepare fire resistance and curse resistance for this fight to enhance your chances of survival and victory.

You get more rewards for beating the Red Prince including scrap, a Trait Point, Lumenite Crystals, and the Forlorn Fragment unique crafting material. The Forlorn Fragment will allow players to craft the Firestorm weapon mod, a powerful fire elemental weapon mod that engulfs enemies in flames.

For more Remnant 2 guides like this, tune in to ClutchPoints Gaming.