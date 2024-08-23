Danny Jansen is getting ready to do something no ever major league player has ever accomplished. He is about to become the first player to play for both teams in the same game.

Jansen is a catcher for the Red Sox, having been acquired by Boston at the trade deadline in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Jansen had played for the Blue Jays in a game June 26 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. That game was delayed by rain and eventually halted in the second inning.

Jansen was in the lineup for the Blue Jays as their catcher and he was batting ninth. He was at bat at the time the game was halted. The Blue Jays will have to substitute another player at his spot in the lineup, and it will most likely be Alejandro Kirk, Toronto's primary catcher.

The game will resume Monday prior to Toronto's scheduled four-game series against the Red Sox. The second game of the series will follow the suspended game, with single games scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Boston manager Alex Cora has already said that Jansen will be in the lineup for the Red Sox. Reese McGuire had been the catcher in the game for Boston, but he has since been designated for assignment.

That will make him the only player to play for both teams in a major league game. Jansen realized this was a possibility shortly after he was traded to the Red Sox.

“I don’t even know how this works,” the catcher told Jen McCaffrey and Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic. “I’ve heard about it a couple times. That’d be funky.”

Red Sox added Jansen in move to strengthen catching situation

Since trading for Jansen, the former Blue Jay has produced some decent numbers for the Red Sox.

Going into Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jansen has played in 13 games for the Red Sox. He is slashing .257/.366/.429 with 2 home runs and 5 runs batted in.

His combined numbers for both the Blue Jays and Red Sox are not overly impressive but he has shown he can come up with the big hit at various moments. He is slashing .212/.303/.369 with 6 home runs and 18 RBI during the 2024 season.

Jansen had his most productive season in 2023 when he slashed .228/.312/.474 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI. Jansen has served as the backup catcher to Connor Wong with Boston.

The Red Sox are currently in third place in the American League East, and they are 7.0 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees with a 67-59 record. They finished their recent road trip to Baltimore and Houston with a 4-3 record, as they split a 4-game series with the Orioles and took 2 of 3 from the Astros.