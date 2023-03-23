Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

With Resident Evil 4’s remake release date around the corner, you might find yourself wondering if your computer can handle it. Have no worries, are here are the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements, both the minimum and the recommended.

Although we are covering the PC version of the game, the remake is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S. Needless to say, if you are planning on playing on any of the consoles, you won’t have to worry about any of these system requirements.

Without further ado, let’s look at the system requirements courtesy of Steam.

Minimum System Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

Memory (RAM): 8GB

Graphics Card (GPU): AMD Radeon RXXX 560 or NVIDIA GeForce GTXX 1050 Ti AMD Radeon RXX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 needed for ray tracing

Estimated Performance: 1080p at 45FPS (settings set to Prioritize Performance) Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.



Recommended System Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit/Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

Memory (RAM): 16GB

Graphics Card (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 needed for ray tracing

Estimated Performance: 1080p at 45 Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.



An interesting thing to note here is that the minimum and recommended system requirements for this game are the same as those for Resident Evil Village. That means that if your computer can handle Resident Evil Village, then it can definitely run the Resident Evil 4 remake.

As for game size, we do not know yet how big the game is. Preloading is not available for PC, so players will have to wait for the game’s full release to find out. However, if the preload sizes for Xbox Series X|S (67GB) and PlayStation (59 GB) are any indication, it will be a big game.

That’s all for the Resident Evil 4 Minimum and Recommended system requirements. If you are wondering if you should try the game out or not, you can check out the game’s reviews, with quite a lot of them saying that this remake hit the bingo.

