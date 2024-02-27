An old video from the 2021 REVOLT Summit recently surfaced where rapper and producer David Banner had a unique take on HBCUs. The clip, which Black Millionaires reposted on ‘X', currently has over one million views, over 6,000 likes, 2,000 retweets and quote tweets, and over 650 comments.
“Black people are the only people that send their brightest and their best to white colleges and white people,” Banner said in the 30-second clip. “We talk about the football players and the Black basketball players, for dating white women when you shipped them to white colleges and made them be around all white people anyway. The problem is that most Black people want to be white in the first place and won't admit it. They don't want to stay around Black people when they get they money. They don't want to go to HBCUs. I don't think HBCUs should be a choice; I think that should be the only option that you have.
The comments under the video represented multiple aspects of the situation.
“This would equal segregation,” said @QueenMalarcher. “And, separate has yet to be equal. the Louisiana HBCUs are not up to par. Mr. Banner and others like him should delve into all things fundraising in every HBCU.”
“He's wrong and out of line,” said @westbrook1134. “The point of college is to go where you can have a better success rate for the rest of your life, PWI, HBCU, whatever. Cost, opportunity and most of all value all play a part.”
Some HBCU alumni struck back on false narratives surrounding HBCUs such as HBCUs being unaffordable and more expensive than PWIs.
In 2023, Prairie View A&M University’s out of state tuition was $22,552. Texas Southern’s out of state tuition was $19,707. Shaw University’s out of state tuition was $11,808. Y’all have to stop this narrative that HBCUs are not affordable,” @tevonblair tweetd.
Popular HBCU social media personality @TendentiousG also struck back at the notion that traveling to HBCUs from the east coast is challenging.
“There are 2 HBCUs in the Philadelphia metro region; 3 if you count Delaware State. So, 3 HBCUs are within 2, no more than 3, hours of a car or bus ride from Jersey City. And we haven’t even mentioned the DMV area, which is 2.5/3 hours by train.”
The HBCU vs. PWI battle will seemingly never end. But, the resurfaced David Banner clip caused a lot of great conversation.