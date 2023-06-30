Top-down extraction looter-shooter Return Alive is now in its closed beta testing phase, with the CBT running for the length of this week.

It’s like a simplified Escape from Tarkov meets Korean CGI The Ascent. Of course, condensing it to just that description is selling the game short, but if you like either of the two games I’ve just mentioned, then you should try out Return Alive, especially since the game’s CBT is running right now for free for the rest of the week.

The Return Alive Closed Beta Test period started June 29, and we’ve been playing it since it came out. It’s not perfect, but it’s fun, especially with friends. You get to use two guns at the same time, so that’s really cool. Imagine using one assault rifle while the other one reloads. There’s PvE game modes, too, so you don’t have to worry about cheaters, or worse, *gasp* better players.

To give the game a little bit more background, Return Alive is set in a post-apocalyptic world shrouded with toxic gas, now controlled by rival mercenary guilds who dictate the flow of resources and the control of this gas in the world. It’s also now filled with deadly robots, because why not.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What’s cool about Return Alive is it also has some RPG elements, with enemies having power levels and your character getting stronger each run as they level up defeating enemies. There are some tacky elements here and there, like some overused sound effects utilized, but they’re not too egregious that it discourages us to play. It’s actually a little charming because it takes itself too seriously in spite of these. Regardless, if you’ve got some free time over this weekend, you’ve got to at least try it out.

During the CBT, players will have access to three available characters, each one with their own characteristics and abilities. Players will also be able to play two game modes: Solo Deathmatch and Survival.

Players can learn more by checking out Return Alive on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Discord. For more gaming news, stick to ClutchPoints Gaming.