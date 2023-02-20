Returnal, a PS5 game that recently got a PC port, was met with very good reviews. The question is, does the PC port of the game live up to expectations? Or should it have stayed as a PlayStation exclusive? Here’s what critics have to say about Returnal PC port in their reviews and scores.

Returnal PC Review Scores: 87 on Metacritic

Returnal is a third-person shooter with roguelike elements originally released for the PlayStation 5. The original release almost two years ago received generally positive reviews, receiving am aggregatedd Metacritic score of 86 from 115 critic reviews. Just from that, we can actually see that the PC version of the game got a higher score compared to the original version. However, this aggregated score only comes from a total of 27 critic reviews, two of which were mixed.

TouchArcade gave the game a perfect score of 100. To be specific, they tried it out on the Steam Deck. They said that “in its current state, Returnal perfectly suits the Steam Deck.” They said that it ran well on the Steam Deck, although there were some visual cutbacks. The experience wasn’t “as nice as playing on PS5”, but the reviewer found themselves enjoying Returnal on the go. They also liked the fact that the PC version including all prior updates was a huge plus.

GamersRD also gave the game a score of 100, even going as far as to say that the PC port “completely surpasses the PS5 version.” They said that the “wonderful graphics and amazing optimization… literally squeezes the full potential of the new GPUs.” They also brought up the game’s 3D Audio with Dolby Atmos, as well as the DualSense support.

GamingBolt gave it a slightly lower score of 90, saying that even if the game is already two years old, it still “feels as good and fresh as ever.” They praised its “strong gameplay and art direction”, saying that these two were “certainly bolstered by the fact that it made the leap from console to PC quite gracefully.”

GameRant also gave a score of 90, bringing up the fact that the PC port had all of the content that took a year for the PlayStation 5 version to get. This led to the PC port “debuting… in a better state than it was in when it first came to PS5.” They praised Climax Studios, saying that they “hit it out of the park with this port.” They did, however, suggest that players consider picking up a DualSense controller as well to go with the game.

GamingTrend gave the game a score of 85. They said that the game’s “brilliant fast-paced gameplay” will “give daring players a highly entertaining experience despite its frustrating elements.” PC Games gave it a lower score of 80, calling it a “prime example of how PC ports should be done.” They especially praised the game’s ability to “show fine performance on medium-sized PCs as well.”

Deserto gave the game the lowest score of 60. Although they praise the game and call it “yet another homerun”, they still found quite a few problems with it. To be specific, they found problems with the game not running or looking “right” on the Steam Deck. They mentioned doing all they could to change the game’s settings to make it run and look better. However, it still didn’t look and perform the way it wanted. They did, however, say that “Returnal was made to be portable”, and that if Climax Studios worked on it, they could have a “fully functional Returnal on Steam Deck.”

Is Returnal PC worth it?

If you are a big fan of the original release or a fan of roguelikes in general, then this game is for you. You may run into problems with the game’s huge system requirements, as well as some other issues. However, the game is still a pretty solid one that’s worth giving a run or two or a hundred,

If, however, you are not a big fan of repetitive gameplay, roguelike mechanics, or both, then this might not be for you. If you really want to try it out, you can probably give it a run when it goes on sale, but other than that you can probably give this one a pass in the meantime. Maybe watch other people’s playthroughs of it to see if it piques your interest. Otherwise, just save your money for other games coming out this year.

That’s all for the Returnal PC reviews and scores. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.