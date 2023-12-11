Two former Team India cricketers, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, and Gautam Gambhir, have made headlines for the wrong reasons since last week.

During a Legends League Cricket clash in Surat on Wednesday, S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were engaged in a bitter exchange. Videos showed the two even charged at each other before the umpires intervened to control the situation.

In video footage making the rounds on X, the former India teammates looked visibly upset before giving a long stare to one another after the Delhi-born cricketer smashed S Sreesanth for boundaries and sixes in an over.

A new video has surfaced on social media, which showed the two players arguing with each other. After that, Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth nearly came to blows. As their altercation escalated, their teammates controlled the situation in the nick of time by separating the two.

Emotions are always running high, when you were very passionate about your game. Sreesanth and Gambhir in an animated chat during the @llct20 Eliminator!#LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/Qjz8LqC41l — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 6, 2023

Later, in a video posted on his Instagram page, S Sreesanth revealed that Gautam Gambhir called him a fixer.

“I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, “What are you saying? What are you saying?” In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me ‘Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer'. This is the language that was used.” S Sreesanth said in an Instagram post. “When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer,” the former India fast bowler said.

In a previous social media post, S Sreesanth claimed he was not responsible for the spat.

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. Even when my team is doing well, he said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” he noted.

“What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in live broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him, he speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. Just want to I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does,” he added.

After S Sreesanth's revelations, his wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, also had some harsh words for Gautam Gambhir.

“It is so shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from Active cricket. After all upbringing matters a lot and it shows up when these kind of behaviour comes up on ground. Shocking truly shocking,” Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth wrote on Instagram.

Despite S Sreesanth's shocking allegations, Gautam Gambhir was yet to address his accusations.

However, the current parliamentarian from East Delhi did make a cryptic post on Twitter, which eventually went viral on the microblogging platform.

“Smile when the world is all about attention!” he wrote on the popular messaging app.

Gautam Gambhir's tweet left S Sreesanth fuming, who fired back at him in strong words.