The New York Yankees had the last laugh in their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, as they eked out a 5-1 home victory Tuesday night to punch their tickets to the next round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Guardians were a handful for New York. The Guardians were a talented bunch and also had plenty of characters, as evidenced by perhaps the most memorable moment in the series — that of first baseman Josh Naylor “rocking the baby” as he rounded the bases after hitting a home run off of Gerrit Cole in Game 4.

Well, the Yankees are now having the time of their life trolling Naylor now that they have taken care of business in the ALDS. Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres already did his part by mockingly doing the same gesture Naylor did in Game 4 during the final out of the series. He did not stop there. Torres said after the game that the Yankees saw Naylor’s celebration as “disrespectful,” and that he now revels in the fact that the Guardians will now have to watch the playoffs at home.

Gleyber Torres said the Yankees thought Josh Naylor “rocking the baby” was “disrespectful.” “Revenge,” he said. “Now they can watch on TV.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 19, 2022

As for the game itself, the Yankees rode the sterling start of Nestor Cortes, who pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits on 61 pitches while also striking out two Guardians batters. New York’s bullpen also delivered the goods, with Jonathan Loaisiga, Clay Holmes, and Wandy Peralta making sure that Naylor and the Guardians will not be able to stage a comeback in the final innings.