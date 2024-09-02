For fans who decided to spend a portion of their Labor Day curled up in front of the couch to watch Netflix's latest live special, Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, they were treated to a little bit of everything, a new hot dog-eating record, Rob Riggle, and… Rey Mysterio?

It's true, while one of the noted rewards heading to the winner of wiener warfare was a championship belt – in addition to a hot dog trophy and $100,000 – the title in question was actually crafted by WWE, with the brand's logo embroidered across the front and a pair of Superstars, Mysterio, and Omos, on sight to hand off the reward alongside ex-WWE stalwart Nikki Garcia.

A fun twist to the proceedings? Sure, while Netflix didn't quite take things where they should have gone, with Otis not permitted to eat any dogs and no Gunther versus R-Truth dressed as Uncle Sam, the opportunity did present a unique chance for corporate synergy, as WWE will officially be debuting RAW on the platform on January 6th, 2025.

And the best part? Mysterio got to get in on the faction and formally endorse his guy JC, who he declared the most dominant man in professional eating over the last year.

“With all do respect, we have to give Kobayashi the credit, he was the first to ever emerge on the scene,” Mysterio told Riggle, “but Chestnut has been dominating this sport for the last decade.”

Fortunately for Mysterio, his prediction came true, as not only did Chestnut smash both Kobayashi and his previous record of hot dogs with a wild 83, but the WWE Hall of Famer was also awarded bragging rights over Omos, who used his screen time to endorse the former champion from Nagano, Japan.

So what does this mean exactly? Will Chestnut now have to defend his spot as the Netflix Hot Dog Eating champion? I mean, probably not, but hey, that doesn't mean Chestnut couldn't make an appearance on WWE television at some point in the future, maybe even tonight, when RAW comes to fans from Denver, Colorado, one day after NXT worked the arena for No Mercy. If that happens, and Chestnut is down, they hey, why not get him standing at the same table as Otis and let them go at it for a few dogs, as if there's one thing WWE fans like even more than the former “Number One Guy” of Alpha Academy doing the worm, it's his massive appetite.

Rey Mysterio has Unfinished Beef of his own with Dominik Mysterio

Speaking of Mysterio's recent activities inside and out of the WWE Universe, You could say the WWE Hall of Famer has some Unfinished Beef of his own with his son “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, who is currently riding high as the number one guy of the WWE Woman's World Champion, Liv Morgan.

While “Dirty” Dom did just pick up his first pinfall win over his father in multi-man action with the help of Morgan, something his former partner, Rhea Ripley, was never able to help him accomplish, their singles record still sits at 2-0 in his father's favor, with the potential for one more major rubber match to decide on the final fate of the feud at some point down the line.

If that happens, expect something big out of the contest, as, despite having the first two singles victories, Rey is willing to put his mask on the line if it means finishing his son – and his unique fashion choices – once and for all, as he explained to Comicbook.com at Fanatics Fest NYC.

“If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line,” Rey told Comicbook.com. “And he loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez (mustache).”

Now granted, this isn't the first time Mysterio has suggested that he would like to finish his full-time WWE career in a Mask match against his son, as the whole reason Rey returned to WWE in the first place was to set his son up for success first with a spot in the PC and then as part of a tag team, but now that “Dirty” Dom is among the most popular heels in all of WWE, what more is there for the Hall of Famer to do? Even if he can still go, his legacy is more-or-less set, and now he can enjoy the fruits of his labor with one final effort to make Mysterio into the ultimate WWE heel of his generation instead of just a nepo baby who can't hang in the ring.