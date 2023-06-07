Rhea Ripley is hands down one of the best superstars on the WWE roster, male or female. She is one of the company's most intimidating and dominant superstars and has proven she can stand toe-to-toe with just about anybody.

The 26-year-old has accomplished a lot during her short WWE career. She is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, former Raw Women's, NXT, and Tag Team Champion, the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion, 2023 Royal Rumble winner, and Grand Slam Champion. It's unbelievable to think that her career is only getting started.

Rhea Ripley has proven herself as a force in this business and isn't afraid of anybody who gets in her way. Not only has she taken down any woman that steps up to her, but she's done the same with any man that's stepped in her way. She's taken out superstars such as Rey Mysterio, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Luke Gallows. She even had an intergender match against Akira Tozawa, which she won.

After that match, Ripley had an interview with Checkpoint and talked about that match and the women's division evolving.

“Having a match against Tozawa on ‘WWE Raw' television. That's something I didn't think would happen, especially to someone like me,” Ripley said. “I didn't think it would be in my timeline. I thought it would still be down a little bit, like we'd have to work toward that one. But to know that it's all changing and evolving so quickly, I'm so intrigued and excited to see what the future holds for the women's division because we're growing and you can't really stop us. We're shining.”

While on The Battleground Podcast, Rhea Ripley revealed she would like to go after male championships. The very accomplished 26-year-old has won all there is to win in the women's division. Now she wants to go after a new set of belts.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It would be awesome [to compete for a male championship],” she said. “It definitely would be awesome. I’m down for it. I 110% would be down for it. Obviously, we don’t know what the future holds, and I don’t know how well intergender wrestling is gonna go within the WWE in general, with the networks and all of that, but if it would ever be a possibility, my name is at the top of the line. It has to be.”

Ripley says she would love to win the Tag Team Championships with any of The Judgment Day members. She even says she would challenge Seth Rollins to a match.

“I’ve already shown that I can step in the ring with the boys. So, I’d be down to that,” Ripley said. “I’d love to be tag champs with Dom Dom, or [Damian] Priest, or Finn [Balor]. I would love to give Seth Rollins a bit of a lesson after Monday — him putting his arm around me scaring the living hell out of me. I thought it was Dom, but whatever. So, he’s gonna get his, but I would love to.”

We'll see what the future holds for Rhea Ripley going after male championships. If any female wrestler on the roster can do it, it's her. We've seen female superstars win male championships in the past, including the Hardcore, 24/7, and Cruiserweight titles. More famously, Chyna won the Intercontinental Championship during her time in WWE. It's happened in the past and can certainly happen again.

Not only would it be a shocking moment, but Rhea Ripley winning a male championship would be historic. WWE has a generational talent in Rhea Ripley and can't waste her potential. If done correctly, Ripley can go down as one of the biggest names in WWE history.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John's weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!