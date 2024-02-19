Kandi Burruss revealed if she would ever consider coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after leaving last season.

Will Kandi Burruss be holding a peach again in the future? Well, she's for sure not counting it out. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was on the green carpet for the People's Choice Awards and gave an answer on the likelihood of her return.

“I have a lot of love for my Bravo family, so there are other things I will be a part of going forward,” Burruss told host Laverne Cox. “I mean, I don't want to say never. Never say never, right? But right now I just have a lot of things that I'm going after. I don't see it in my near future.”

She added, “This is kind of crazy but cool that my last year I said I was going to be a Real Housewife, I'm nominated as best reality star. So I guess that's a great way to go out.”

“We built something together,” she told Cox.

Burruss joined RHOA in 2009 for its second season. According to People, she was offered a contract from Bravo

Porsha Williams Set To Return To RHOA

Porsha Williams is back. Williams will be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16. The reality star broke the news on Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 13) with a video.

“I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha says in the video. “I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a statement. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”