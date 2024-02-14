Porsha Williams is back. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star will be returning to the reality television series for season 16.

“I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha says in the video. “I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

Fans and flocked to the comment section to express their excitement for Williams' return.

“Told you it was a pause!” Andy Cohen who hosts the reunions for the franchise commented.

“👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” RHOA star Kandi Burress commented.

“THE CHEQUE HASS CLEARED ,, The bag IS SECURED AND WE ARE READYYYYYY,” a fan wrote.

“I don’t watch TV anymore but I’ll be watching my Porshhhhh,” another fan wrote.

Williams' return follows her leaving in 2021 after starting the franchise in 2014. She also had a spin-off called Porsha's Family Matters that premiered in 2021 and ended after one season.

“I had already decided that it was time for me to step away at least six months before I told any of the executives what I was going to do — and long before I even met my now-husband,” she says. “I was turning 40, I was hitting my 10-year mark on the show, and I really just had to reassess where I was and what I wanted totally out of my life. So that's where that decision came from.”

Porsha Williams Comments On Season 16 Return

“I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a statement. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

