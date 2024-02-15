The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards hints at the possibility that he could leave the franchise.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards might be closing the door on the franchise after a “difficult” season 13. It's no secret that she and husband Mauricio Umansky are having a tough time in their marriage and being on the show is not making it any easier.

“It was not easy shooting this season, and it's certainly not easy watching it all back and having to relive it all again,” Richards tells Entertainment Tonight.

“I'm just sort of waiting for it to be over, to be honest,” she admits. “I feel like I've gotten through, like, the hardest parts, but then I have a little break… and then more difficult stuff comes up.”

“This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, how can I continue to do this?” she adds. “Why would I put myself through this? I was already struggling so much in my personal life, why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras, and then have to relive this again in six months? But, obviously, one day the time will come where I say enough is enough.”

Kyle Richards Addresses “Leaving California” Rumors

There were rumors that Richards would be leaving California but the reality star said that it not an option, at least at the moment.

“Even before the issues with Mauricio and me, we had talked about moving out of California,” she adds. “Everybody has to be on the same page, though. I mean, I'm not going unless all four daughters come with me! But, as they get older, I realize maybe that wouldn't necessarily happen. So I don't know, we'll see. … Maybe it’s not Aspen, maybe it’s somewhere else.”

Back in July, Umansky and Richards announced that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told PEOPLE in July 2023.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Richards shared on her Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The statement continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

“I'm at a point in my life where I don't really know what's next,” she says. “I'm open to many things.”